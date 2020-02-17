AR Rahman's Daughter Gets Into A Social Media Spat With Taslima Nasreen Over Burqa

Author Taslima Nasreen has stated that she feels suffocated when she sees Oscar award-winning musician AR Rahman’s daughter in a burqa. AR Rahman's daughter Khatija Rahman, who reportedly does not have a Twitter account reciprocated to the claims on her Instagram account. The social media spat has gone into a downward spiral after Taslima Nasreen has been posting about burqa ban on her social media account.

Taslima Nasreen’s special media spat with Khatija Rahman

I absolutely love A R Rahman's music. But whenever i see his dear daughter, i feel suffocated. It is really depressing to learn that even educated women in a cultural family can get brainwashed very easily! pic.twitter.com/73WoX0Q0n9 — taslima nasreen (@taslimanasreen) February 11, 2020

In a tweet, that she posted a few days back, Taslima spoke about how she is depressed after learning that a girl from an educated family is brainwashed into wearing a burqa. She even shared a picture of AR Rahman's daughter Khatija Rahman in a burqa to stress her point on the social media account. AR Rahman's daughter Khatija took to her Instagram and shared a screenshot of Taslima Nasreen’s tweet. She then spoke about her side of the story. Check out her Instagram post here.

In her post, AR Rahman's daughter mentions that she has received flack for the picture that was shared by Taslima Nasreen on many occasions. However, she maintains that wearing a burqa is her choice and that she won’t regret the choices made by her. She even mentions Taslima Nasreen by the end of her Instagram post. She wrote, ‘Dear Taslima Nasreen, I’m sorry you feel suffocated by my attire. Please get some fresh air, cause I don’t feel suffocated rather I’m proud and empowered for what I stand for. I suggest you google up what true feminism means because it isn’t bashing other women down nor bringing their fathers into the issue. I also don’t recall sending my photos to you for your perusal.’

Burqawalis are empowered. War is peace. Freedom is slavery. Ignorance is strength. — taslima nasreen (@taslimanasreen) February 16, 2020

Burqa is more humiliating for men than it is for women. Women wearing burqa means all men are sexual abusers, rapists. But all men are not bad. Misogynists rape women no matter what women wear. Hijab or burqa do not save women from being assaulted, raped & murdered. — taslima nasreen (@taslimanasreen) February 16, 2020

Although Taslima Nasreen did not mention AR Rahman's daughter Khatija any further in her tweets, she did tweet a short tweet about wearing a burqa. She has also been tweeting about banning the burqa and how a piece of clothing won’t stop a misogynistic man from taking advantage of a woman. She also wrote that a woman wearing a burqa is more humiliating to men than women.

AR Rahman's daughter Khatija Rahman too has posed about wearing a burqa a few hours back. In the post, she questions why one sect of women belong to a particular faith are questioned for their choices in clothes. She even spoke about men wearing turban without being questioned.

