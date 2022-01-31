After Neil Young And Joni Mitchell, Nils Lofgren Boycotts Spotify; Calls Out Joe Rogan

As the legendary singer, Joni Mitchell recently pulled off her playlist from Spotify after Neil Young did the same while accusing the streaming platform, even Nils Lofgren pulled off 27 years of his music.

The singer recently released a statement on Neil Young's official website announcing the same while calling out Spotify for spreading misinformation about COVID-19 and promotion lies through their streaming platform.

Nils Lofgren calls out Spotify for spreading misinformation about COVID-19

Nils Lofgren recently released a statement against the music streaming platform, Spotify and Joe Rogan for promoting lies and spreading incorrect information about COVID-19. In the statement he released through Niel Young's official website, Nils Lofgren stated how he has been friends with Neil for over 53 years and added how he took the right choice by standing with him against the streaming platform. Stating further, he also mentioned the value of music in his life and referred to their action as powerful.

The statement read, "A MESSAGE FROM NILS LOFGREN 1-29-22 A FEW DAYS AGO, MY WIFE AMY AND I BECAME AWARE OF NEIL AND DARYL STANDING WITH HUNDREDS OF HEALTH CARE PROFESSIONALS, SCIENTISTS, DOCTORS AND NURSES IN CALLING OUT SPOTIFY FOR PROMOTING LIES AND MISINFORMATION THAT ARE HURTING AND KILLING PEOPLE. WHEN THESE HEROIC WOMEN AND MEN. WHOVE SPENT THEIR LIVES HEALING AND SAVING OURS,

CRY OUT FOR HELP YOU DON'T TURN YOUR BACK ON THEM FOR MONEY AND POWER. YOU LISTEN AND STAND WITH THEM. AS I WRITE THIS LETTER, WE VE NOW GOTTEN THE LAST 27 YEARS OF MY MUSIC TAKEN OFF SPOTIFY. WE ARE REACHING OUT TO THE LABELS THAT OWN MY EARLIER MUSIC TO HALE IT REMOVED AS WELL. WE SINCERELY HOPE THEY HONOR OUR WISHES, AS NEIL'S LABELS HAVE DONE, HIS. WE WILL DO EVERYTHING POSSIBLE TOWARDS THAT END AND WILL KEEP YOU POSTED. NEIL AND I GO BACK 53 YEARS. AMY AND I ARE HONORED AND BLESSED TO CALL NEIL AND DARYL FRIENDS, AND KNEW STANDING WITH THEM WAS THE RIGHT CHOICE. WE ENCOURAGE ALL MUSICIANS, ARTISTS AND MUSIC LOVERS EVERYWHERE, TO STAND WITH US ALL. AND CUT TIES WITH SPOTIFY. MUSIC IS OUR PLANET'S SACRED WEAPON, UNITING AND HEALING BILLIONS OF SOULS EVERY DAY. PICK UP YOUR SWORD AND START SWINGING! NEIL ALWAYS HAS. STAND WITH HIM, US (JONI MITCHELL!), ...Click here to read the full statement.

On the other hand, Brene Brown took to Twitter and released a statement announcing that she will no longer release any podcasts on Spotify until further notice. The tweet read,

I will not be releasing any podcasts until further notice. To our #UnlockingUs and #DaretoLead communities, I’m sorry and I'll let you know if and when that changes.



Stay awkward, brave, and kind. ❤️👊🏼❤️ — Brené Brown (@BreneBrown) January 29, 2022

It all began when Neil Young issued a statement against Spotify on his official website while accusing the platform of spreading misinformation about COVID-19 through Joe Rogan’s hit show. He even mentioned how most of the Spotify listeners were hearing the unfactual, misleading and false COVID-related information on the platform that was impressionable and easy to swing to the wrong side of the truth.

Thereafter, he announced pulling off his playlist from the platform to which Spotify also released a statement through which they expressed their regret on removing his playlist. Furthermore, even Joni Mitchell supported Neil Young and decided to pull off her playlist from the platform.

The moment this began doing rounds on social media, Megan Markle and Prince Harry also expressed their concern to the ongoing controversy by stating how hundreds of millions of people are affected by the serious harms of rampant mis- and disinformation every day. They even stated how they look to Spotify to meet this moment and were committed to continuing our work together as it does, as per the official statement a spokesperson for Meghan and Harry's charity reported by Enews.

Image: AP