Ahead Of BTS Member Jin's Birthday, ARMY Floods Social Media With Kim Seok-jin's Pictures

The oldest member of the popular South Korean boyband, BTS, Jin will soon celebrate his 29th birthday on December 4. The member who is known for his good looks and charming voice is currently taking over the internet as his fans, affectionately called ARMY, flooded social media to wish him on his birthday. Additionally, the singer received a heartwarming surprise from his fans during the band's Permission to Dance on Stage concert which ended on December 3.

As the 'Worldwide Handsome' member turns a year older, ARMY from across the world could not help but shower the young singer with love and blessings via social media. From bringing back his old pictures to widely circulating his stunning pictures from the recent concert, ARMY spared no effort in making him feel special. One fan shared his photo where the singer is sporting platinum blond hair and wrote, ''More birthdays to come and stay healthy and happy I love you i purple you''

#HappyBirthdayJin we love you, and you helped us to love ourselves too. Wish you all the happiness in this world 💜 pic.twitter.com/ImrevZsXZ6 — Shine 🌙JIN DAY (@brazbunny) December 3, 2021

BTS ARMY celebrates 'Jin Day'

Several fans also penned long notes for the singer as they thanked him to teach them how to love themselves which has been one of the trademark phrases of the birthday boy Kim Seok-jin. One user wrote, ''U are more than just a handsome face. U have the purest heart and soul that's why so many people adore u. Thank u for being the best hyung to ur members. Thank u for ur music and sharing to us ur silver voice! We love u,our dearest moon, Jin! (sic)''

Happy birthday ♡♡ pic.twitter.com/TuftWu6aGD — KSJ My Boy (@Leea82507221) December 3, 2021

U are more than just a handsome face. U have the purest heart and soul that's why so many people adore u. Thank u for being the best hyung to ur members. Thank u for ur music and sharing to us ur silver voice! We love u,our dearest moon, Jin! #HappyBirthdayJin pic.twitter.com/Wwn9oy48av — Whalien95 (@Whalien951) December 3, 2021

On Day Four of the Permission to Dance on Stage concert at SoFi stadium in Los Angeles, ARMY prepared a surprise for Jin where they lit up the venue with 'Moon bombs' in place of their army bombs. Many also brought boards with doting messages written on them to wish him. Videos and pictures of the same circulated online showed the singer and his bandmates appearing touched by the surprise.

I hope you have a nice day, eat well and take care ♡ ... you are a beautiful person, happy birthday 🎉🎉🎉 #HappyBirthdayJin @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/D8f9RObMpb — Bin (@Bin_Bin0w0) December 3, 2021

More on BTS

After ending their four-day long concerts in LA, the band will now perform at the 2021 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour. BTS also announced their next concert in the year 2022 in Seoul, South Korea. After winning at the Asian Artist Awards ceremony, ARMY is gearing up to cast vote for the band at the upcoming Mnet Asian Music Awards.

(Image: @BTS_twt/Twitter)