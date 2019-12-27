Akshay Kumar's Filhall To Alia Bhatt's Prada: Hit Bollywood Singles Of 2019

2019 has witnessed some of the most sensational music singles that have made audiences go crazy. This year a lot of Bollywood celebs were seen making their debut in music videos. Here are a few Bollywood music singles of 2019.

Akshay Kumar – Filhall

Recently, Akshay Kumar worked in a music video which released on November 9. Akshay Kumar is seen on screen romancing newbie Nupur Sanon. The music video has Punjabi lyrics, and the song is titled Filhaal. The official YouTube video has been much appreciated, receiving millions of views. Sung by B Praak, and composed and lyrics by Jaani, Filhall is a romantic tragedy. This Punjabi song was loved by both fans and critics alike.

Alia Bhatt – Prada

Adding another feather in her hat, Alia Bhatt made her debut in a music video with Lamberghini makers The Doorbeen with Prada song. Totally rocking the look, vibe and feel, Alia Bhatt's swag is hard to miss in this neon-lit Punjabi music video. The song was much loved by fans and critics alike.

Coka

Coka is yet another hit Bollywood music singles. This Punjabi song is sung by Sukh-E Muzical Doctraz. The lyricist and composer of the song is Jaani. Coka features Alankrita Sahai.

The music video trend was also popular in the ’90s. There were singers like Alisha Chinoy, Shankar Ehsaan Loy who can be called as the trendsetters. Alisha Chinoy is the 1990s was also known as the Queen of Indiepop. Some of the hit music singles from the ’90s is Breathless by Shankar Ekshaan Loy, Made in India by Alisha Chinoy, Vande Mataram by AR Rahman, and many more.

Music single trends have been followed by many years. The industry has witnessed a drastic change and evolvement in the music industry. Audience hopes that this trend continues and they get to groove to many music singles in the times to come.

