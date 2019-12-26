Kareena Kapoor Does Not Understand Punjabi But Pretends To, Says Akshay Kumar

The sets of Good Newwz were full of the 'Punjabiyat' which is pretty evident from the BTS video shared online by the lead actors of the film. According to Diljit, Punjabi runs in their blood and on the set of his movie. Diljit Dosanjh along with Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor and director film Raj Mehta are all Punjabi. The director Raj Mehta feels that having a cast comprising Akshay, Diljit, Kareen and Kiara felt like they were coming together as one big Punjabi family.

Akshay Kumar will also work with Taimur Ali Khan, says Kareena Kapoor

The lead cast of Good Newwz took to their Instagram handles to post a video of some off-screen fun which they had while shooting for the film. In the video, Kiara shares that she feels honoured for getting the opportunity to work with such superstars (Akshay, Kareena, Diljit). The director of the movie Raj Mehta shared his experience by narrating the kind of energy and fun he experienced on the sets of Good Newwz. In the video, Akshay expresses how he does not want to die and Kareena responds saying that Akshay will work with Taimur too, to which Akshay quickly responds saying that he wants to work with Taimur in the film Main Khiladi Tu Anari.

Raj also revealed that both Akshay and Diljit are proper Punjabis and in the video too, Akshay spoke in Punjabi several times while also pulling Kareena's leg stating that she would not understand anything but would pretend like she understood everything. The BTS video which they recently posted makes it pretty evident that all the actors had a great time shooting for the film and it is also set to hit the box office tomorrow, i.e. December 27, 2019.

Check out the whole video here:

