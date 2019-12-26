Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor Sizzled On These 2019 Magazine Covers; See Pics

Throughout the year 2019, many actors from the Bollywood film industry became a part of magazine covers. These actors have slain the covers of these magazines. Their photoshoots became a highlight of the year and were highly appreciated by fans and audience.

Here are the hottest magazine covers of 2019:

Alia Bhatt

Actor Alia Bhatt became a part of the Vogue magazine cover shoot. She featured on the cover of the magazine for the month of October. While posting the magazine cover on her Instagram, Alia Bhatt said that she must be a mermaid. She also claimed that she has no fear of depth and a great fear of shallow living.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif featured on the November edition of the GQ India magazine. The actor looked stunning in a black and white spaghetti top. The title feature was Katrina Kaif making waves. Her makeup in the picture is of her own makeup brand, Kay by Katrina.

Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez, the Race 3 actor, featured on the cover of Elle Magazine. She was on the cover of the November edition. The actor donned a traditional look as she can be seen wearing a red lehenga by Anita Dongre. Her golden jewellery is shining under the sun as she poses in Istanbul, Turkey.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

The actor Kareena Kapoor Khan featured in the October edition of Elle Magazine. Her dress is by Toni Maticevski and her pink gold and diamond necklace is by Bvlgari. While posting the cover of the magazine on Instagram, the magazine quoted The Beatles when talking about her career, saying, "it's getting better all the time."

