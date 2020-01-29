Alicia Keys Talks About Her Tribute To Late NBA Legend Kobe Bryant

The internet was taken by storm as the news of Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna Bryant's death broke on January 26, 2020. A number of celebrities across the globe took to social media to pay tribute to the legend and it would be safe to say that the whole world was sobbing on Bryant's death on that day.

However, January 26 also marked one of the biggest days of the year for the music industry as the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards was held on the same day too, just five hours later from Kobe Bryant's demise. The Grammys also paid a special tribute to Bryant.

Also Read | Alicia Keys Pays Tribute To Late Basketball Legend Kobe Bryant At Grammy 2020

Also Read | Lil Nas X, Alicia Keys Added Key Moments At The Grammys

Alicia Keys' moving tribute to Kobe Bryant

Due to Kobe Bryant's death in a helicopter crash, the organizers of Grammys made some last-minute changes in the opening monologue of the host and the Underdog singer Alicia Keys. During her appearance in one of the most eminent talk shows of Hollywood, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Alicia opened up about what went backstage and how she along with her team were trying to come up with a remarkable tribute to the former NBA legend.

Also Read | Grammys 2020 Ratings Plummet To All-Time Low With A Massive 53 Percent Drop Since 2012

Alicia stated that she and her team freaked out after hearing about Kobe and Gianna's tragic death. She added that none of them could believe the news until that date as it happened very quickly. She then stated that they had planned on doing something totally different, but after the news of Kobe's death broke out, it changed everything. Keys further added that it was a crazy feeling for her because literally minutes before they were going to do something else and then had to figure out how they could properly honour Bryant in his house on that night.

Also Read | Grammys 2020: From Performances To Tributes, Here Are Top Moments

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.