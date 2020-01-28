Grammys 2020 Ratings Plummet To All Time Low With A Massive 53 Percent Drop Since 2012

The stage was set on fire when artists from all around the world came under one roof for the prestigious Grammy 2020 Awards in Los Angeles and dominated the night with collaboration performances, tributes to Kobe Bryant, and surprising trophy handouts. Yet the biggest night fell off enough to hit a new low in the ratings. The show’s viewership has continued to fall in recent years, though it cannot be deemed as the worst showing of the Grammys as the record is still held by 2006’s instalment of the popular awards function which managed to hit a specific new low point at the time.

Grammys 2020 - Ratings slip to new demo low

As reported by Wrap, the 62nd Grammys was only able to draw a rating of 5.4 among those in the 18-49 year old demographic. This was the worst ever for this particular age group. To add to it, this was another milestone that the Grammys seem to hit each year in recent times. In 2018, it was able to draw a rating of 5.9, followed by 5.6 in 2019, which was a record low at the time. This year's rating was a rough drop of about six percent as compared to its 61st edition with 19.9 million viewers. Further, it witnessed a staggering 53 percent drop since 2012 which had a relatively strong viewership of 39.9 million. Overall, the show still does not sink down to 17 million from 2006. Nonetheless, it was still the highest-rated and most-watched telecast on TV last Sunday night.

Billie Eilish makes history at the Grammys 2020

The award ceremony was a night of musical history for young music star Billie Eilish who, along with his brother Finneas, swept four top categories including Song of The Year, Record of the Year and Album of the Year, Best Engineered Album Non-Classical, and Best Pop Vocal Album. Apart from that, Billie separately won Best New Artist. And with Finneas winning Producer of the Year, Non-Classical, the brother-sister duo completed ten trophy hauls across six categories.

