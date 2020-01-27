Grammys 2020: From Performances To Tributes, Here Are Top Moments

Grammy 2020 Awards took place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday night with host Alicia keys creating an environment that was celebratory and affirming. Live performances, which are a trademark of the award show included Lizzo’s delightful opener to Billie Ellish heartfelt Ballard. Here are the most Viral moments of the Grammys.

Top Moments

Billie Eilish receives multiple Grammys

Billie Eilish won best new artist and three other Grammys while competing against Lizzo, Lil Nas X, Black Pumas, Maggie Rogers, Rosalía, Tank and the Bangas, and Yola. She also took home Grammys for best song for her track, Bad Guy record of the year, best pop vocal album and album of the year.

Alicia keys and Boys II Men honour Kobe Bryant

This year's show took on a more sombre tone as musicians honoured NBA star, Kobe Bryant following his sudden demise. The tributes began with Lizzo's performance of Cuz I Love You and Truth Hurts after which she declared, 'Tonight is for Kobe.' Lizzo was followed by Alicia Keys, the show's host, who took a moment and said, 'Here we are together, on music's biggest night, celebrating the artists that do it best but to be honest with you, we're all feeling crazy sadness right now, because earlier today, Los Angeles, America and the whole wide world lost a hero.' Keys, joined by Boys II Men, sang It's So Hard to Say Goodbye.

Alicia Keys' touching tribute to Kobe in the #GRAMMYs will leave you in tears. 😢 pic.twitter.com/vQKXqT4vJr — Clement Uwihanganye (@kelemaa_) January 27, 2020

Camila Cabello sang for her father

Camila Cabello dedicated her performance to her father. While performing Cabello descended the stage and approached her father, Alejandro Cabello, as pictures of her childhood appeared on a screen behind her. Her father appeared to cry as she sang to him, and they shared a hug after the performance.

Read: Camila Cabello's Tribute To Father At Grammy's Leaves Netizens Teary Eyed

Read: Kangana Ranaut To Adnan Sami: Bollywood's Padma Awardees Express Gratitude

Lil Nas X and BTS Old Town Road performance

Lil Nas X, who gained prominence through his country trap single Old Town Road, continued to fuse different genres in his latest performance of the song featuring K-pop band BTS and viral yodelling star Mason Ramsey. It was the first Grammy performance for BTS and Mason, 13, who is one of the youngest Grammy performers ever.

Demic Lovato debuted song which she wrote before the overdose

Demi Lovato debuted Anyone, a song she wrote days before her overdose, calling it 'a cry for help.' The emotional song marked the first time Lovato performed since overdose in 2018 and got a standing ovation from the audience.

Nipsey Hussle Tribute;

The late Los Angeles rapper Nipsey Hussle was honoured with performances by John Legend, Meek Mill, Kirk Franklin, Roddy Ricch and YG. The artist, who died in March, posthumously won the best rap performance award for his track Racks in the Middle, a collaboration featuring Ricch and Hit-Boy.

Nipsey Hussle honored with certification plaques at Grammys event. pic.twitter.com/pXFUHJRHu9 — Karen Civil 🇭🇹 (@KarenCivil) January 24, 2020

Ozzy Ozbourne made his first public appearance following Parkinson's diagnosis

The 71-year-old British rockstar made his first appearance after he revealed that he was suffering from Parkinson's disease. He has accompanied by his wife Sharon and his daughter.

I can’t believe Ozzy Osbourne is still alive and by the look on his face he can’t believe it either. #GRAMMYS pic.twitter.com/fIGdZELMI5 — Jake (@gazebospills) January 27, 2020

Read: Lil Nas X, Alicia Keys Added Key Moments At The Grammys

Read: Alicia Keys Pays Tribute To Late Basketball Legend Kobe Bryant At Grammy 2020

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.