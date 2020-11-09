Alicia Keys Slays MTV EMA 2020 Red Carpet Look With Blingy Facemask; See Pictures

International star Alicia Keys recently shared a few pictures from MTV European Music Awards 2020, triggering a wave of excitement in fans. In the picture posted, she is seen pulling off an urban cool red carpet look with a unique match facemask. Through the caption of the post, she has asked her followers to guess what lies ahead in the MTV EMAs 2020 which will be telecasted on November 11. Her followers have flooded the comments section with compliments as they love her attire and can’t wait to see her perform.

Alicia Keys’ bling face mask

Pop sensation Alicia Keys recently updated her fans with her MTV EMA 2020 look and fans seem to be loving every bit of it. In the picture posted, the musician is seen posing next to a grand piano with her right arm resting on the deck while her left arm sits on her waist. Her sequin-studded unique red carpet look has managed to captivate all her fans as they love the simple yet grand fashion statement.

Alicia Keys is seen wearing a shiny grey crop top which has been styled with a pair of khaki cargo pants. She has added a furry leather jacket to the look, enhancing its style quotient. In footwear, she is seen wearing a pair of yellow ochre heavy boots that match with the cargo pants. The highlight of the outfit is Keys’ face mask which has a shimmery texture with a transparent touch. The mask covers her face completely, providing protection in style.

With the caption for the post, Alicia Keys has left her followers guessing with a simple question related to her MTV EMA 2020 look. She has asked her followers which side of hers is showcased in the picture. She has also encouraged her followers to catch the latest music awards on the evening of November 9. Have a look at the post on Alicia Keys’ Instagram here.

What side of Alicia do ya’ll think this is? You’ll see tonight on @mtvema ðŸ’«ðŸ’« ðŸ’« pic.twitter.com/U3IPyfjPwy — Alicia Keys (@aliciakeys) November 8, 2020

Alicia Keys’ fans have flooded the comments section with compliments as they love her MTV EMA look. They have also mentioned how the singer slayed the look with a lot of confidence and grace. Have a look at a few comments here.

