Alicia Keys And Swizz Beats Celebrate 10 Years Of ‘love And Life’ On Their Anniversary

Alicia Keys and her husband, Swizz Beatz are on cloud nine as they complete ten years of married life. The couple took to social media to pen heart-warming notes for each other on the special occasion. They also shared a sneak-peek into their 10th-anniversary celebrations.

Alicia Keys & Swizz Beatz complete ten years of marriage

Alicia Keys and her husband Swizz Beatz took to social media to celebrate their tenth anniversary. Keys shared a picture of the couple looking deep into each other’s eyes. She also wrote, “My love, you are my dream come true!! You always make me smile. You make me laugh and think and grow and dream and reach and stretch and I am in awe of our love! 10 joiiiwwnnntttttttzzzzzzz!!!!!! It’s so fast bc it’s so much fun! and so true and real and genuine! I adore you!!! Here’s to so much more of the greatness we create together!!! Deeply appreciating and loving every moment” (sic).

In the same way, Swiss Beatz also shared several pictures of himself with Alicia Keys over the years. Swiss Beatz also paired the pictures with a note that read, “1 full decade of love & life wow. Never raised our voice at each other in 10yrs wow. Thank you for everything, my love. you’re truly everything my Love. I wish us 100 more yes plus inshallah. Happy 10yr anniversary Queen Dean” (sic).

Alicia Keys also shared another video of themselves enjoying their 10th anniversary. The video featured the couple dancing with each other. From the looks of it, the video was shot during sunset and one can also spot fairy lights in the background. Alicia Keys wore a pair of orange palazzo pants with a cropped black blouse while her husband Swizz Beats donned a pair of white trousers paired with a yellow t-shirt.

Swizz Beats also shared a video of their sons dancing in celebration of the occasion. In the video, one can see both the boys dancing while Swizz Beats, who is also taking the video, cheer them for their performance. He captioned the video with, “Our performance of the night. Gen not feeling the Zone as usual” (sic).

Alicia Keys reportedly dated fellow musician Kerry Brothers Jr until 2008. Later, she started dating Swizz Beats whom she knew since her teenage years. In early 2010, Alicia Keys and Swizz Beats had announced their engagement. The couple got married in an intimate ceremony in July 2010.

