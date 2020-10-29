Leonardo DiCaprio To Appear On Special Event Celebrating 'fundamental Right To Vote'

Leonardo DiCaprio recently announced a special event featuring some of the top-rated celebs of America. On October 29, the actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a video, which made the announcement of an event that celebrates the 'collective power as a democracy' and basic 'fundamental right to vote'. The event will be held online on October 30, Friday. Take a look at Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram post and further details about the event.

Special event on 'US Presidential Elections'

The video introduces personalities, Alicia Keys, America Ferrera and Kerry Washington as the hosts of the event. Celebrities like Amy Schumer, Sen. Bill First, Billie Eilish, Chris Rock, Cobie Smulders, Cold Play, Condoleezza Rice, Eva Longoria, Jennifer Lopez, Gov. John Kasich, Kelly Clarkson, Leonardo DiCaprio, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Lizzo, Natalie Portman, Salma Hayek Pinault, Shaquille O'Neal, Tan France, Sen. Tom Daschle, Wilmer Valderrama will appear at this special event for US Presidential Elections. The event will feature performances by Alicia Keys, Brandi Carlile, Dan + Shay, Offset and Shawn Mendes. Leonardo DiCaprio reminded his fans, "Just one day to go until #EveryVoteCounts" and urged them to join the special event.

On October 28, Leonardo DiCaprio shared another Instagram post setting a voting reminder for his fans. His post read as "One Week", indicating that US Presidential Elections 2020 will be due in a week on November 3, Tuesday. Leonardo DiCaprio wrote, "However you choose to - make sure you vote". Leonardo's objective is to increase awareness amongst his fans and followers regarding the importance of voting. The star told his followers that US Presidential Elections 2020 is one of the most important elections of their lifetime. He further added that everyone should have their plan in place and urged everyone to vote early.

On the same day, he also shared another post explaining the record numbers during the elections. The first picture read as, "Fact: Record numbers have already voted. Have you? #TuesdayTruths". The second image of this series urged an action, "Action: Vote this week. Vote in person. vote with a friend. #TuesdayTruths". Take a look at the Instagram post below.

