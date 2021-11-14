'All Too Well': Here's How Taylor Swift Cast Dylan O'Brien, Sadie Sink For Short Film

In a recent interview Taylor Swift, who has been the talk of the town after the release of Red (Taylor's Version), revealed how she cast the actors for the short film, All Too Well. The film stars her alongside Dylan O'Brien and Sadie Sink and she elaborated on the process she followed to cast the two stars in her debut short film. In conversation with E!'s Daily Pop, she revealed that the two actors heard the song, All Too Well before anyone else.

Here's how Taylor Swift cast Dylan O'Brien and Sadie Sink in her short film

Dylan O'Brien and Sadie Sink are known for their roles in Teen Wolf and Stranger Things respectively. The duo starred in Taylor Swift's debut short film and the singer opened up about how she cast them for their roles. She mentioned that she wanted the duo to have all the information about the film and the song before they made the decision to star in it. During the premiere of the album in New York, the singer also revealed that Dylan O'Brien and Sadie Sink listened to the song before anyone else, so that they could make a 'uniform decision' about starring in the movie. Swift mentioned that she was 'elated' when the two actors accepted her offer, as she admitted she did not have any backups in mind. O'Brien called her the 'best person ever' when he mentioned that he said an 'automatic yes' to her offer to be in the short film.

Watch the short film here

Red (Taylor's Version) was released on November 12 and the singer has already broken two Spotify records, one of which is her own. As per Variety, Spotify representatives said that Swift broke two records on Friday, the day that the album was released. One is the record for the most-streamed album in a day by a female in Spotify history, Red Taylor’s Version accomplished the honour by gaining over 90.8 million streams on day one. The second Spotify record the singer broke was the one for the most-streamed female artist in a single day. The singer gained over 122.9 million streams on Friday.

(Image: Instagram/@taylorswift)