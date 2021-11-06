'All Too Well': Taylor Swift Teases Short Film With Dylan O'Brien And Sadie Sink

Known for her songs including Blank Space, Wildest Dreams, Shake It Off, Love Story and many more, Taylor Swift is now gearing up to set foot in the film industry. The singer-songwriter made the exciting announcement on his Twitter account on Saturday and made her fans' weekend a whole lot better.

She posted the teaser trailer of her upcoming short film, All Too Well: The Short Film, which will also star Dylan O’Brien and Sadie Sink.

Taylor Swift's upcoming new project with Dylan O’Brien and Sadie Sink

Taking to Twitter Swift posted a teaser trailer of All Too Well: The Short Film and announced that it would premiere on November 12. The title of the short film is in reference to her song All Too Well from the album, Red. The teaser lasts only 30 seconds and does not give away anything about the upcoming release. It features a car coming down a long winding road in autumn and reveals that Taylor Swift will not only act in the project but has also directed and written it.

This will not be the first time fans will see the singer take on a role in a film. She was seen in Cats, The Giver and Valentine’s Day as well. Swift is currently gearing up for the release of Red (Taylor's Version), which will be the re-recorded version of the 2012 album. The album will release on November 12 and will feature collaborations with popular music sensations including Phoebe Bridgers, Chris Stapleton and Ed Sheeran. The pop icon recently teased the album as she took to Instagram and got her fans excited about the release. She posted a video that lasted for 15-seconds and showcased all things Red. She included flowers, shoes, her nails, a dress, jewellery, a present wrapped in red along with her puff-sleeve top. As the video commenced, the words, "it's a red season" appeared, and it also has the album's re-recorded title track playing in the background. In the caption, Taylor mentioned that the wait would be worth it, as she wrote, "21 days till November 12 and I *promise* it’s worth the wait."

Image: Instagram/@taylorswift