American Music Awards 2021: Check Full List Of Nominations; Date, Tickets And How To Vote

Image: Twitter/@amas
Ahead of the release of the much-awaited, American Music Awards 2021, the list of nominations was recently unveiled showcasing Olivia Rodrigo leading with seven nods.
On the other hand, The Weeknd bagged the second position with six nominations while Doja Cat and Bad Bunny receive five nods each. Check the full of the nominations here:
Ariana Grande
BTS
Drake
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd
24kGoldn
Giveon
Masked Wolf
Olivia Rodrigo
The Kid Laroi
24kGoldn ft. Iann Dior, "Mood"
Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, "Dákiti"
Chris Brown & Young Thug, "Go Crazy"
Doja Cat ft. SZA, "Kiss Me More"
Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & Giveon, "Peaches"
Erica Banks, "Buss It"
Måneskin, "Beggin'"
Megan Thee Stallion, "Body"
Olivia Rodrigo, "Drivers License"
Popp Hunna, "Adderall (Corvette Corvette)"
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak), "Leave the Door Open"
Cardi B, "Up"
Lil Nas X, "Montero (Call Me by Your Name)"
Olivia Rodrigo, "Drivers License"
The Weeknd, "Save Your Tears"
Ariana Grande, Positions
Dua Lipa, Future Nostalgia
Olivia Rodrigo, Sour
Taylor Swift, Evermore
The Kid Laroi, F*ck Love
BTS, "Butter"
Doja Cat ft. SZA, "Kiss Me More"
Dua Lipa, "Levitating"
Olivia Rodrigo, "Drivers License"
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, "Save Your Tears (Remix)"
Drake
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Lil Nas X
The Weeknd
Ariana Grande
Doja Cat
Dua Lipa
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift
AJR
BTS
Glass Animals
Maroon 5
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)
Chris Stapleton
Jason Aldean
Luke Bryan
Luke Combs
*Morgan Wallen
Carrie Underwood
Gabby Barrett
Kacey Musgraves
Maren Morris
Miranda Lambert
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Lady A
Old Dominion
Zac Brown Band
Chris Stapleton, Starting Over
Gabby Barrett, Goldmine
Lee Brice, Hey World
Luke Bryan, Born Here Live Here Die Here
*Morgan Wallen, Dangerous: The Double Album
Chris Stapleton, "Starting Over"
Chris Young & Kane Brown, "Famous Friends"
Gabby Barrett, "The Good Ones"
Luke Combs, "Forever After All"
Walker Hayes, "Fancy Like"
Drake
Lil Baby
Moneybagg Yo
Polo G
Pop Smoke
Cardi B
Coi Leray
Erica Banks
Megan Thee Stallion
Saweetie
Drake, Certified Lover Boy
Juice Wrld, Legends Never Die
Megan Thee Stallion, "Good News"
Pop Smoke, Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon
Rod Wave, SoulFly
Cardi B, "Up"
Internet Money ft. Gunna, Don Toliver & NAV, "Lemonade"
Lil Tjay ft. 6lack, "Calling My Phone"
Polo G, "Rapstar"
Pop Smoke, "What You Know Bout Love"
Chris Brown
Giveon
Tank
The Weeknd
Usher
Doja Cat
H.E.R.
Jazmine Sullivan
Jhené Aiko
SZA
Doja Cat, Planet Her
Giveon, When It's All Said And Done… Take Time
H.E.R., Back of My Mind
Jazmine Sullivan, Heaux Tales
Queen Naija, Missunderstood
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak), "Leave the Door Open"
Chris Brown & Young Thug, "Go Crazy"
Giveon, "Heartbreak Anniversary"
H.E.R., "Damage"
Jazmine Sullivan, "Pick Up Your Feelings"
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Maluma
Ozuna
Rauw Alejandro
Becky G
Kali Uchis
Karol G
Natti Natasha
Rosalía
Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga
Calibre 50
Eslabon Armado
La Arrolladora Banda El Limón De Rene Camacho
Los Dos Carnales
Bad Bunny, El Último Tour Del Mundo
Kali Uchis, Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios)
Karol G, KG0516
Maluma, Papi Juancho
Rauw Alejandro, Afrodisíaco
Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez "Dákiti"
Bad Bunny x Rosalía, "La Noche de Anoche"
Farruko, "Pepas"
Kali Uchis, "Telepatía"
Maluma & the Weeknd ,"Hawái (Remix)"
AJR
All Time Low
Foo Fighters
Glass Animals
Machine Gun Kelly
Cain
Carrie Underwood
Elevation Worship
Lauren Daigle
Zach Williams
Kanye West
Kirk Franklin
Koryn Hawthorne
Maverick City Music
Tasha Cobbs Leonard
David Guetta
Illenium
Marshmello
Regard
Tiësto
As the AMA nomination list has been revealed, the fans can begin voting for their favourite artists from https://www.billboard.com/amasvote, however, in order to vote, one would require a Facebook or Twitter account. The fans can also vote for the artists via the official voting page for the American Music Awards on the TikTok app.
As the AMAs are slated to air on 21 November live from the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles at 8 p.m. PT (8:30 a.m. IST) on ABC, the tickets for the event can be booked via https://www.microsofttheater.com/.
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.