Angelina Jolie Dodges Question About Her Relationship With The Weeknd; Read

Angelina Jolie, who is currently gearing up for the release of her first Marvel Studios film, Eternals, has been dodging all questions about her romantic relationship. The actor has been spotted with The Weeknd in the past few months but is not vocal about the kind of friendship she shares with the singer. She recently avoided a question about being friends with the singer with sheer ease.

Angelina Jolie is busy promoting her upcoming film, Eternals. She recently appeared on E!'s Daily Pop with her co-star Salma Hayek. During a small Q&A session, the show host talked to Angelina about her kids as they attended the screening of Eternals in her outfits. The Mr And Mrs Smith actor was asked whether her kids are more excited about her being a part of a Marvel film or her friendship with The Weeknd. Replying to the question, Angelina said her kids are very excited about the film while glancing at Salma Hayek. She repeated "they're very excited", but did not mention The Weeknd.

The Weeknd, Angelina Jolie's relationship

While Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd have not yet spoken about the kind of bond between them, they have often been spotted during their dinner dates. Back in September, Jolie and The Weeknd were spotted at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California. The two Hollywood stars arrived separately, but after a couple of hours, they were papped while leaving the restaurant together. Giorgio Baldi seems to be the favourite dining place for the duo as they also visited the restaurant in June, their first-ever outing together. The two, therefore, sparked rumours of being romantically involved. However, as per a report by Page Six, Jolie and The Weeknd are only professionally involved and do not have any romantic angle in their bond.

On the work front, Angelina Jolie is set to make her debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Eternals. The actor will portray the role of Athena. The film also has Richard Madden, Gema Chan, Salma Hayek, Kit Harrington, and several other stars. On the other hand, Jolie is also in between a bitter custody battle with her ex-husband, Brad Pitt.

Image: AP