BLACKPINK's Jennie Shares First YouTube Video Amid Dating Rumours With BTS' V; Watch

BLACKPINK is one of the most celebrated South Korean pop groups that rose to international fame for its songs. However, the girl band was in the headlines for the last few weeks as rumours of its member Jennie and BTS' V. Amid the rumours, BLACKPINK's Jennie recently uploaded a video on her YouTube channel in which she talked about her self-care routine and how she has been trying to stay away from her phone.

Taking to her YouTube channel, Jennie recently shared her nighttime routine with her fans. In the video, she introduced her pet dog Kuku and further talked about how she had always wanted to make this video. In the clip, which she updated on June 6, the K-Pop star also said, "I'm only human so it's hard to quit scrolling my phone after getting in bed." She further added, "These days, I'm trying to turn off my phone, and play a movie I wanted to watch or music."

In the video, Jennie also said how she never tried to do such videos because she was shy. However, she is now thinking of working on her YouTube channel along with her team. She said, "I've never tried because I was shy, but I want to work on my YouTube channel with my team." "By talking with my crew, I want to make a nickname for our subscribers and more communication with them," she added.

Details about V and Jennie's dating rumours

Last month, two of the biggest K-Pop bands BTS and BLACKPINK stirred social media and dominated many international headlines. BTS' V and BLACKPINK's Jennie were spotted travelling together by one of their fans who shared their picture on social media. Dating rumours of the two stars flooded the internet and left their fans divided. While many believed the photo,, some were sceptical about its authenticity.

BTS V and BLACKPINK Jennie?!? pic.twitter.com/xAWg9mwxpc — mimi info (@mimi_info_o) May 22, 2022

Following the dating rumours, BTS' agency Bighit Music stayed silent and did not address the speculations as they have a track of not responding to such issues. On the other hand, BLACKPINK's agency YG Entertainment released a cryptic statement to address the rumours. As per Soompi, they wrote, "We have nothing to say. We will inform you if we have a different response to share."

Image: Instagram/@bts.bighitofficial/@jennierubyjane