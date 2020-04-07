Amit Trivedi Says He Wants To Instill Sense Of Belief Amid COVID-19 Crisis With New Music

Many Bollywood celebrities are amusing their fans cooped indoors during the current Coronavirus pandemic. Apart from the actors, other artists are also trying to contribute in order to entertain fans and the audience. Recently, music-composer Amit Trivedi also announced his label for independent music, AT Azaad. A couple of days back, he released the first track of the album titled Songs of Faith. Recently, Amit Trivedi talked about the same with a leading news portal.

READ | Amit Trivedi Starts His Own Music Label, To Release Independent Music

In his chat with a leading news portal, Amit Trivedi said that a Garba song, which his mother composed 33 years back, kept playing in his mind. He also said that his mother wrote the song with the same tune and he composed it into a song. Talking further about the upcoming tracks, the 41-year-old composer said that he is working on more tracks for his online streaming platform. According to the report, Amit called them the songs of the celebration of faith and belief because he believes and expects to take the awareness about the COVID-19 crisis further.

READ | OnePlus Music Festival: Songs That Amit Trivedi Could Sing At Katy Perry-headed Concert

For the unversed, the first song of the album, Songs of Faith, is titled Moti Veraan, which is a Gujarati number. The composition is about Goddess Ambika. It narrates about the happiness and excitement to welcome Ambe Ma, dance Garba, decorating houses with pearls, flowers, and diyas and invite her into our homes and our lives during Navaratri. Along with Amit Trivedi, singer Osmin Mir also sang the song.

READ | Amit Trivedi Lends His Voice For 'Manasu Maree' From 'V'; Song Released On Social Media

READ | FWICE Halts Amit Trivedi's Shoot For Defying Shutdown Orders Amid Coronavirus; Watch

Watch the first track below:

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.