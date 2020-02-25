Amit Trivedi Lends His Voice For 'Manasu Maree' From 'V'; Song Released On Social Media

After V managed to garner much appreciation by viewers with the film’s teaser, the makers have now revealed the film’s track on Nani's birthday. The makers have released the first track from the action thriller, V, which stars Nani in a prominent role throughout the film.

The song is named Manasu Maree and Amit Trivedi was bought on board as the song’s lead singer. Read more about the latest soundtrack, Manasu Maree, from the film V.

Also Read | VIRAL: Pavan Varma & Sudhanshu Trivedi's Sher-shayari & Couplet Repartee On Arnab's Debate

Also Read | OnePlus Music Festival: Songs That Amit Trivedi Could Sing At Katy Perry-headed Concert

Amit Trivedi lends his voice for V's soundtrack, Manasu Maree

The makers took to their social media to share the first track from the Nani starrer. Manasu Maree is an extremely soothing track which is sung by the Bollywood’s popular music composer and singer, Amit Trivedi. The singer has given his melodious voice along with Shashaa Tirupati and Yazin Nizar for Manasu Maree. Seetharama Sastry is the mind behind the song’s mesmerising lyrics.

Also Read | Aditya Narayan, Sonu Nigam And Other Bollywood Singers Who Have Been In Controversies

More about Nani's upcoming film, V

V will portray Nani as a villainous character, and this is going to be the first time he will be playing a negative character in his decade-long career. The film also shows Sudheer Babu as a serious police officer and has Aditi Rao Hydari and Nivetha Thomas as the leading ladies of the action thriller.

After watching two blockbusters, Jersey and Gang Leader from Nani, his fans have been expecting a lot from his upcoming action thriller, V. With V, Nani will be releasing his first film of the year 2020 that involuntarily makes it one of the most anticipated releases of the Telugu film industry.

Also Read | 'World Of Dance': Best Performances On The 'I'm Into You' Singer Jennifer Lopez's Show

Also Read | Sunny Hindustani: From Shoe-polisher To Indian Idol Winner, Here's The Singer's Net Worth

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.