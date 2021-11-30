AR Rahman Gets Honoured At 43rd CIFF For Creative Contribution In Music And Cinema

Music maestro AR Rahman who has given hit music to the entertainment fraternity over his career span was given a special tribute at the 43rd Cairo International Film Festival (CIFF) for his contribution in the field of music. The acclaimed singer, who is known for his musical prowess in various languages including Tamil, Hindi, Telegu, and more, took to Instagram and shared a picture at the film festival's red carpet along with the honour.

The 54-year-old has been the recipient of numerous laurels, including six National Film Awards, two Academy Awards, two Grammy Awards, a Golden Globe Award, and a BAFTA Award. He shared the pictures on Instagram and wrote, “Thank you @cairofilms #ellapugazumiraivanukke.” One of the pictures shared by him on Instagram showed him at the festival and the other of the certificate, which read, ‘Special tribute certificate to the Indian composer AR Rahman for his creative contribution that spans both cinema and music.'

AR Rahman honoured at Cairo International Film Festival

In 2010, the Indian government had awarded him the Padma Bhushan, the nation’s third-highest civilian award. Rahman’s film-scoring career began with the Tamil film Roja, helmed by Mani Ratnam, and following that he went on to score several songs for Tamil and Telugu language movies. The Jai Ho singer created history in 2009 by becoming the first-ever Indian to win two Academy Awards — one for the original score for Danny Boyle-directed drama Slumdog Millionaire and the other for the hugely popular track Jai Ho which he shared with eminent lyricist Gulzar Two years later. He was again nominated at the Oscars in the original score and song categories for Boyle’s 2011 movie 127 Hours.

Meanwhile, apart from AR Rahman, his daughter Khatija Rahman is also making her name in the music industry. Previously, she won the Best Animation Music Video award at the International Sound Future Awards for her song titled Farishton. AR Rahman had then taken to Twitter and announced the joyful news while also cheering up for his daughter. 'Farishton' wins one more award. @Rahmankhatija EPI. (sic)", he wrote then. Previously, Khatija has lent her voice to a song and had also performed on Iltaja, which was released on September 4, 2020. Composed by Ricky Kej, the track spoke about the perils of air pollution.

IMAGE: Instagram/arrahman