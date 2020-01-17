The Debate
Ariana Grande Confirmed That BTS' Jungkook Visited Her Concert In 2019

Music

BTS Jeon Jungkook visited Ariana Grande at her concert in May last year. Most fans did not believe the fact until now after Ariana confirmed. Read more.

Written By Shrishaila Bhandary | Mumbai | Updated On:
Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande recently took to Twitter to confirm that the much-speculated picture that fans shared and re-shared with BTS' Jeon Jungkook on social media is indeed a real and not edited. Fans were left baffled when on January 15, Ariana cleared all the clouds over the popular picture. In the picture, Ariana Grande and Jeon Jungkook of BTS are posing together. Many fans believed that it is simply a fan edit as it common practice amidst BTS fandom to create edits and repost them. However Ariana Grande made it clear that Jeon Jungkook did visit her concert.

Here is what Ariana Grande shared:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on

Also Read | Ariana Grande Confirms Returning To Grammy 2020, Post Ugly Spat With Organizers Last Year

The recent turn of events happened after Jeon Jungkook of BTS visited Staples Centre in Los Angels in California last year in May. After the concert was done, Ariana Grande took to Instagram to share the selfie with Jungkook in it. Even though many fans know that Jungkook has been a fan since his reactions to Ariana singing live during the Billboard Music Awards went viral, they still couldn’t hold over the fact that he visited the 7 Rings singer's concert. She reacted and questioned the fan so as to why would she post a fake image!

Also Read | BTS: Jungkook's Solo 'Euphoria' Reaches 100M Streams On Spotify

A fan wanted some closure relating to the picture of Jeon Jungkook:

Ariana Grande cleared the air:

Fans had varied reactions to Ari’s reply:

Also Read | BTS Army Comes Out To Support Jungkook Post The Singer's Car Accident

Also Read | Seoul Investigates A Traffic Accident Involving BTS Superstar Jungkook

 

 

Published:
