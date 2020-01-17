Ariana Grande Confirmed That BTS' Jungkook Visited Her Concert In 2019

Ariana Grande recently took to Twitter to confirm that the much-speculated picture that fans shared and re-shared with BTS' Jeon Jungkook on social media is indeed a real and not edited. Fans were left baffled when on January 15, Ariana cleared all the clouds over the popular picture. In the picture, Ariana Grande and Jeon Jungkook of BTS are posing together. Many fans believed that it is simply a fan edit as it common practice amidst BTS fandom to create edits and repost them. However Ariana Grande made it clear that Jeon Jungkook did visit her concert.

Here is what Ariana Grande shared:

The recent turn of events happened after Jeon Jungkook of BTS visited Staples Centre in Los Angels in California last year in May. After the concert was done, Ariana Grande took to Instagram to share the selfie with Jungkook in it. Even though many fans know that Jungkook has been a fan since his reactions to Ariana singing live during the Billboard Music Awards went viral, they still couldn’t hold over the fact that he visited the 7 Rings singer's concert. She reacted and questioned the fan so as to why would she post a fake image!

A fan wanted some closure relating to the picture of Jeon Jungkook:

please, PLEASE tell the audience that this isn’t an edit because a lot of people tend to think so... ALOT. @ArianaGrande pic.twitter.com/2hwsRc0ZCV — ᴊᴀᴢ⁷ (@triviaxari) January 15, 2020

Ariana Grande cleared the air:

it’s not. ask @AlfredoFlores ! but wow what a moment. 🤍 WHYYY would i post an edit thanking him for coming to my show. 😭 — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) January 15, 2020

Fans had varied reactions to Ari’s reply:

Ariana Grande clarifies that her picture with BTS’ Jungkook from her Sweetener World Tour show last year, is indeed not a fan edit. pic.twitter.com/50TVo4LdcF — The Pop Hub (@ThePopHub) January 15, 2020

Ariana Grande is like I'm not a delulu to be posting an edit of jungkook and her😂 pic.twitter.com/dqfmfzhOkw — 베리⁷ (@moongirry) January 15, 2020

