Ariana Grande Confirms Returning To Grammy 2020, Post Ugly Spat With Organizers Last Year

2020's biggest musical night, the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards is just around the corner and the excitement amongst fans is high as one glorious decade for the music industry has come to an end. Along with the awards, fans are also looking forward to multiple performances from their favourite artists. The American singer-actor Ariana Grande, who kickstarted her career as a solo artist with the beginning of the last decade in 2011 is all set to perform at Grammy's 2020.

Also Read | Ariana Grande Trolls Her Fans With A Picture Of Fish; Asks Whether She Should Get LASIK

Ariana Grande to perform at the 2020 Grammy Awards

The Grammy Awards, which will again be hosted by Alicia Keys, will broadcast live on CBS from Los Angeles on Sunday, Jan. 26, starting at 8 p.m. ET. The God is a Woman singer Ariana Grande took to Instagram to make an official announcement of her performance at the Grammy Awards. It will be interesting for fans as there is no official announcement made about which Ariana Grande songs will they see her perform on Sunday night.

Also Read | Ariana Grande Goes On A Twitter Spree To Thank Fans; Says ‘Love You More, I Promise’

Grande's frustration with the 2019 Grammy Awards was no secret as at that time, an online portal reported that she backed out from performing due to a disagreement with the producers of the award show over which songs she would perform. According to a source, Ariana felt insulted after the producers refused her from performing 7 Rings, which is now nominated for the 2020 Record of the Year prize.

Also Read | Ariana Grande Drops Her First Live Album ‘K Bye For Now'; Fans Call It 'magical'

The 7 Rings singer also denied attending the award show because of her disagreement with the producers. However, she later posted a video of herself dancing, as she won her first Grammy for the Best Pop Vocal Album for Sweetener. Apart from Ariana Grande, Lizzo, Billie Eilish, Aerosmith, Gwen Stefani, and Blake Shelton are all expected to perform at Grammys 2020.

Also Read | Ariana Grande's Live Album's Release Date To Be Out Soon; Twitterati Is Thrilled

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.