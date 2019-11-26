Ariana Grande Falls Down Stage While Performing In Florida

Ariana Grande is known for her smashing songs and stellar performances in several Hollywood flicks like Swindle and Hairspray Live amongst others. This Grammy Award-winning recording artist was seen at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. During her show on November 24, she fell off the stage, but she handled this situation like a pro. Here is all you should know.

Ariana Grande’s fall

oh my. at least i still made the button. i’m crying. things were going too well. https://t.co/OuwXnTbQdo — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 25, 2019

One of the fans who shared the video with the caption, "She She Fell On Beat I Have Tears." Then, Ariana took to her Twitter to reply to a fan who uploaded a video of her falling while performing her song Bad Idea. She slipped on the floor and was caught by a properly-placed backup dancer. He lifted the pop star back onto the stage. In the tweet she wrote “oh my. at least i still made the button. i’m crying. things were going too well”.

Her recent health issue

There are speculations that her thank u, next tour will be cancelled as Ariana is reportedly going through a bad sinus condition. On November 16, 2019, she shared a picture on her Instagram story and told her fans that she in a lot of pain in her head and throat. Then she also added that she found it difficult to breathe while performing a show. She also added that she might have to cancel some things in her schedule so that she can get better. She also added that she is disappointed and freaked out because of the things happening because of the illness has been with her for three weeks now.

