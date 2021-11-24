Ariana Grande Serenades The Internet With Her Rendition Of Rihanna's 'Four Five Seconds'

American singer Ariana Grande is winning over the internet after delivering a soulful rendition of Rihanna's hit song Four Five Seconds. The artist covered the track with her team on the stage of the popular reality show The Voice where she serves as one of the judges.

The memorable performance has been making rounds on the internet with Grande admitting it is one of the 'most cherished moments' of her life.

Ariana Grande's rendition of Four Five Seconds wins internet

The internet cannot seem to get enough of Ariana Grande's rendition of Rihanna's Four Five Seconds on the American singing reality show The Voice. It was not long before the artist appeared on the trending topic on Twitter as the internet enjoyed the moving performance by the singer and her team. The 28-year-old also admitted that Rihanna was an 'incredibly hard artist to cover' on the show.

One user wrote, ''I MUST SAY THIS WAS REALLY NICE GOT TO RESPECT MAGIC WHEN IT HAPPENS'' while another wrote, ''ariana sing so effortlessly!!! for sure one of the bests vocalists of our generation''. Several other netizens also wished for collaboration between Grande and Rihanna.

Wow! One of the best ever coach/team performances on the Voice... if not THE best! — DeeDee Dalton (@DaltonD2) November 24, 2021

ariana sing so effortlessly!!! for sure one of the bests vocalists of our generation 🤍 — bel 🧣🇾🇪 (@everytimefolk) November 24, 2021

😍❤️ omg it's so beautiful, unique, amazing I LOVE THISSS SOOOO MUCHHHH — music lover (@andreuzzaaa) November 24, 2021

Taking to her Instagram, Grande shared the clip of her performance to mark the special moment she shared with her team. Calling it 'one of the most cherished moments' of her life, she wrote, ''one of my favourite moments on stage ever and most, cherished moments of my life. my goodness. the amount of respect, love and appreciation I have for these human beings is beyond words and what we’ve shared throughout this journey far surpasses what happens on this show. it’s all, you’re all, so much more than this moment.''

She continued, ''it’s so special. i am so grateful that our paths have crossed and to be a teeny, tiny part of your story. you have changed everything permanently and i’m just so happy and thankful. love, music and connection is what this show and being an artist is truly all about and i will be a ride or die #teamariana stan for life and always. just sayin. thankful for absolutely every moment''.

