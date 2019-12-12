Arijit Singh's Pachtaoge Beats Darshan Raval's Dil Mera Blast On TikTok; See Results

Arijit Singh is an Indian singer who sings mainly in Hindi and Bengali. Arijit has a melodious voice and he is recognised as one of the most versatile singers in the history of Indian music. He is widely appreciated for his romantic songs and has sung some masterpieces that are known to soothe one’s heart. His first Bollywood song was Phir Mohabbat in 2011. The song was from the movie Murder 2 and it was a Mithoon composition. Since then, Arijit has never looked back and today he is termed as one of the most successful singers in Bollywood. Arijit recently added another feather in his cap by becoming the top artist as his song Pachtaoge has the highest creations on TikTok.

Recently, TikTok which is a leading platform for creating and sharing short-form mobile videos released a list of music trends which have been on top for a long time. TikTok has now become a go-to platform for all the music artists, budding independent musicians and labels to promote their music before their song gets released on music streaming platforms. Along with this, Arijit Singh has topped the list among the other artist in the list with his song Pachtaoge as it has the highest creations on TikTok.

Pachtaoge

The song Pachtaoge starred Vicky Kaushal and Nora Fatehi. The song released on August 23, 2019, by T-series. The song was composed by B Praak. The music video narrates a tale of love, trust, and betrayal. It is about a couple whose love saga falls prey to infidelity. The tragic tale of love begins with Vicky Kaushal discovering Noha Fatehi's betrayal. He can be seen reminiscing their happy days as he sees his beloved in the arms of another man. Pachtaoge is Vicky Kaushal's first music video for YouTube. The actor who had teased the song on social media had described it as 'a story of love and heartbreak'. Watch the video here.

Check out the songs that have also topped the independent/pop music:

