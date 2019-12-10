Hina Khan And Priyank Sharma To Romance In Arijit Singh's Music Video; Check Poster

After hogging the limelight since appearing in the reality show Bigg Boss season 11, Hina Khan is now set to win the hearts of her plethora of fans as she stars in the upcoming music video Raanjhana alongside actor-model and best friend Priyank Sharma. Taking to her Instagram handle, Hina Khan posted the first poster of the music video and announced that a beautiful tale is in the works. In her post, she also revealed to her fans that the song teaser is soon coming out, which has fans super excited. The poster sees the two actors romancing in a picturesque location.

Also Read | Bigg Boss Contestant Priyank Sharma Grooves On 'Ghungroo' Despite Being Unwell

Also Read | Post Break Up With Himansh Kohli, Neha Kakkar Romances With Priyank Sharma; But There's A Catch

Hina Khan had earlier expressed her excitement working on the music video and has stated that she loves Arijit Singh’s voice. She also revealed that the entire concept of the song is very unique and was quite appealing to her as an actor. She also added that she will get to channel various moods within a short span of time. The song has been voiced by Arijit Singh, produced by Aakansha Rahul Sharma, and directed by Kama Chandra. Asad Khan has composed the music whereas Raqueeb Alam has penned down the lyrics for the song.

Also Read | Hina Khan Oozes Glamour In These Classy Outfits At Her Pushkar getaway

Hina Khan makes her Bollywood debut

As for her film career, Hina Khan is gearing up to make her Bollywood debut with the film Lines. The actor has several other projects lined up. Hina Khan will also be seen in films like Wish List and North of Srinagar. Apart from these, Hina will also feature in an Indo-Hollywood film, The Country of The Blind. The film will see the actor portray the role of a visually challenged girl.

Also Read | Hina Khan To Mohsin Khan: TV Stars Who Are Breaking Barriers Beyond Small Screen

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.