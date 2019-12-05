The Body's New Song Titled Khuda Haafiz Sung By Arijit Singh Is Out

Emraan Hashmi is all set to hit the silver screen with his upcoming film titled The Body which also stars the Made In Heaven actor Sobhita Dhulipala, Vedhika and the veteran actor Rishi Kapoor in the lead roles along with Emraan. The makers of the film recently released the fourth song titled Khuda Haafiz on YouTube and other music streaming platforms.

Also Read | 'The Body' Star Emraan Hashmi Promises Sleepless Nights With New Poster Unveil; See Post

All about the song

The makers of the film released a romantic number from the film titled Khuda Hafiz which is sung by the singing sensation Arijit Singh who is one of the most loved and melodious singers of contemporary times. The music of the song is given by Arko while the lyrics of the song are written by Manoj Muntashir & Arko. The music video of the song stars all the lead actors of the movie.

Also Read | The Body: New Song Aaina From The Emraan Hashmi Starrer Is Out

Apart from Khuda Haafiz, three other songs had been released by the makers of the film, titled Main Janta Hoon, Aaina, and Jhalak Dhikla Jaa Reloaded. The trailer of the movie has already crossed 30 million views on YouTube. The Jeethu Joseph directorial is a mystery-thriller produced by Viacom18 Motion Pictures and Sunir Kheterpal which is set to hit the box office on December 13, 2019. The movie is the official remake of a 2012 Spanish film The Body.

Also Read | Emraan Hashmi's 'Jhalak Dikhla Jaa Reloaded' Hits 14 Mn Views; Actor Pens A Thank You Note

Also Read | Emraan Hashmi's Movies That Did Not Do Well At The Box-office

Also Read | Main Janta Hoon From Emraan Hashmi's The Body Called "Breath Of Fresh Air'' By Audience

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.