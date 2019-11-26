Arjun Kanungo's Most Popular Tracks | Here Are Our Favourite Picks

Arjun Kanungo is an extremely popular pop singer and song composer. All his songs are smashing hits, which have topped radio charts over weeks. The dapper singer has an impeccable fashion sense and is often spotted at various events in quirky outfits. In fact, Arjun is quite active on social media and he keeps on teasing his fans with fun posts frequently. Arjun Kanungo has managed to create a special place for himself in the music industry in a very short period. Take a look at the most popular tracks of Arjun Kanungo.

Arjun Kanungo Popular Songs

Also Read: Gippy Grewal: Check The Carry On Jatta Actor's Top Punjabi Songs

La La La:

When Arjun Kanungo teamed up with singing sensation Neha Kakkar, the audience went crazy. The song La La La has over 133 million views on Youtube now. It is a smashing hit with peppy music and catchy lyrics.

Woh Baarishein

This song is one of the most soulful songs of Arjun Kanungo. The music video features Shriya Pilgaonkar, who is the daughter of veteran actor Sachin Pilagaonkar. The track Woh Baarishein has melodious music and is a must-listen song if you like sad tracks.

Also Read: Nora Fatehi: Five Most Popular Songs Of The Dancing Star

Baaki Baatein Peene Baad:

Arjun Kanungo’s Baaki Baatein Peene Baad is nothing short of a party anthem, which is played at almost every club in India. The uber-cool rapper Badshah also gave his voice for this foot-tapping party track.

Also Read: Harrdy Sandhu: Have A Look At The Most Popular Songs Of The '83' Actor

Aaya Na Tu:

Aaya Na Tu is a break-up song. It is a perfect blend of emotional lyrics and the right kind of music. It is a duet track shot outside India featuring Arjun Kanungo and Momina Mustehsan.

Hona Chaida:

This is Arjun Kanungo’s latest track which released in October 2019. The song has hit over a whopping 10 million views on Youtube within a month of its release. The highlight of the song is its Punjabi lyrics and great dance moves performed by Arjun himself.

Also Read: Neha Kakkar: Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi Singer's Looks To Take Fashion Inspiration From

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.