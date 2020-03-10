Arjun Kapoor's Best Performances In Romantic Roles

Arjun Kapoor has established himself well in the Indian film industry and is now known for his various diverse roles. The Panipat actor has made a name for himself and has proven that he can perform both lighthearted roles as well as intense, immersive roles. Kapoor has also received praise from critics for his performances in romantic roles in his movies like 2 States and Half Girlfriend. Let’s take a look at Arjun Kapoor’s movies in which he had romantic roles.

Ki and Ka

This movie revolves around a young couple. Kia who is an ambitious working-class woman marries a guy named Kabir. Kabir is a type of guy who prefers to take care of things at home. They enjoy their happy married life until their ego clashes and things fall apart. Arjun Kapoor portrayed the role of a romantic person very well in this flick.

Half girlfriend

In this film, Arjun Kapoor plays the role of Madhav Jha. Jha is a student from Bihar who takes admission in a Delhi college and falls in love with Riya Somani. He persuades her to be his girlfriend, but she has no interest in him romantically. Arjun Kapoor in this movie had a strong role with a romantic flair.

Ishaqzaade

The story tells the tale of two lovers - Parma and Zoya, who are two rebellious individuals. They belong to rival political families. and when they fall in love, their families set out to kill them. So they then fight for love. Both Arjun and Parineeti had distinctive roles in the movie.

2 States

In 2 States, Krish and Ananya come from two very different cultural backgrounds. So they try to convince their parents to let them move forward with their relationship. Arjun portrayed a headstrong role and a romantic guy who would cross lengths for love.

Namaste England

In this movie, Param and Jasmeet's relationship is jeopardized as they struggle to fulfil their dreams of moving to England. The movie is also shot across different beautiful locations. Arjun proved that he can play the role of a romantic guy and also had a knack for drama.

Image Credits: Arjun Kapoor Instagram

