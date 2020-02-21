When Kriti Sanon Reveals Arjun Kapoor's Unique Hidden Talent; Check Details

In an episode of the popular talk show Aur Batao, RJ Stutee had an interesting conversation with Panipat actors Kriti Sanon and Arjun Kapoor. The actors talk about their journey in the period drama and the struggles that they faced while playing historical characters on screen. Kriti Sanon also revealed Arjun Kapoor's hidden talent. Read to know more:

Kriti Sanon on Arjun Kapoor's unique hidden talent

When Kriti Sanon was asked to share something about Arjun Kapoor that most people didn't know, Sanon revealed an interesting thing about Kapoor. Sanon said Arjun Kapoor remembers movie release dates. She said the quirk still amazes her whenever she starts thinking about it. To testify, the Ishaqzaade actor was asked to mention the release date of 2 States and he easily answered the release date, which is May 11, 2012. When further asked if he remembers the birthdays and anniversaries of people, he laughed and revealed he is not good at that.

The Gunday actor was further asked to reveal the release dates of a couple of movies and he could answer them easily. Both RJ Stutee and Sanon could hardly believe Arjun Kapoor's incredible memory. Sanon also revealed the time when she found out his hidden talent.

The instance when Kriti Sanon got to know Arjun Kapoor's unique hidden talent

The Housefull 4 actor shared the time when she got to know about his talent. Sanon said remembering the release month and year of the movie would have been fine but it is shocking to know the way the Panipat actor remembers the dates too.

Aur Batao is a very interesting talk show which many people love and enjoy watching. Fans love the way the show makes hanging out with the celebrities more fun. Many celebrated personalities have been on the show and fans love watching the celebs have a candid conversation.

