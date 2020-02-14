Arjun Kapoor Shares 'Gunday's' BTS Images Of Priyanka Chopra And Ranveer Singh

Arjun Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas came together for the film Gunday directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. The movie went on to become a huge success and broke many records. The film has completed 6 years today. Let us take a look at how the stars of the film remember the project.

This is how Arjun Kapoor remembered 6 years of Gunday

The Ali Abbas Zafar directorial had hit the silver screens on this exact day 6 years ago. Arjun Kapoor took to Instagram to share a post on completing 6 years. He also added a couple of BTS pictures of the cast and crew. Check out the post below.

Arjun Kapoor shared this post to remind everyone that Gunday completed 6 years today. There are multiple BTS pictures from the time they were making the film in the post shared. Director Ali Abbas Zafar and co-stars Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra Jonas are also featured in the post.

Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra Jonas are yet to share any posts regarding the same. But fans can only hope they too join Arjun Kapoor in the online banter and share some interesting BTS pictures from the sets of the movie. The 2014 release also starred Irrfan Khan, Victor Banerjee, Saurabh Shukla, etc in lead roles.

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor's last movie that hit the theatres on 2019 was Panipat, and it received mixed reviews from the audiences. He is currently working for Dibakar Banerjee's next directorial, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, that will hit the theatres some time this year. Ranveer Singh has also been gearing up for his upcoming release '83 directed by Kabir Khan.

