Armaan Malik Corrects Netizen's English As A Response To His Sarcastic Jibe

Armaan Malik on Tuesday corrected a user who threw a sarcastic jibe at the singer for his English. It all started with Armaan telling a user on Twitter, "Haha I’m listening to it not viewing it. And anyway the views doesn’t COUNT, the SONG & FEELING does." and minutes later corrected himself — "Correction: Don’t" [sic]

But a user took a sarcastic dig at the singer and wrote, "English grammer padho." And in return, Armaan corrected his English as the spelling of grammar was wrong.

Meanwhile, singer Armaan Malik brought fame to the country after he bagged MTV Europe Music Award for 'The Best India Act' for his single Control. The 25-year-old has cemented his position in the South Asian music industry, and this accolade catapults Armaan's position further as a multilingual singer-songwriter in the global music circuit. The singer took to his social media handle and shared a picture while thanking his fans for the love and appreciation that was showered by them on his single.

In the beginning, the Tere Mere singer wrote that he had the most unreal year so far and this win just made it better. He further wrote that “Control is my debut English single and to have received this kind of love, support, and recognition at a global level so early on in my journey makes me really emotional.”

Armaan who has impressed with his phenomenal singing talent thanked his fan clubs across the world who voted for him and without whom this victory could not have been possible. Armaan, at last, concluded the post and wrote that the love showered by them on him, makes him feel like the luckiest guy on the planet. “This win is dedicated to all the young Indian musicians who dare to dream and work hard to make them come true, this is for you. Dream on,” he wrote in the end.

