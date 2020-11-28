David Warner continues 'Butta Bomma' love on boundary line, singer Armaan Malik reacts

IPL players earning millions, WC blind cricketers in extreme poverty: Sukhram Manjhi
Quick links:
A highlight of the COVID-19 lockdown had been people shooting videos at home. At that time, cricketer David Warner used to make headlines for his dancing videos, not on Australian songs, but on Telugu and Bollywood tracks with his family. One of the songs he grooved to, Butta Bomma, was performed once again by the cricketer, but this time on a cricket field.
READ: Hardik Pandya & David Warner Prove Cricket Is A 'gentleman's Game', ICC Posts Video
The incident took place when David Warner was fielding on the boundary in the first One-Day International against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday. As the crowd cheered him on for a Butta Bomma redux, the cricketer obliged. David Warner displayed a few of the steps, without any feet movements, but it was enough for the viewers to exult.
Buttabomma and Warner Never Ending Love Story 😂😂♥️.#AUSvIND @davidwarner31 pic.twitter.com/TjEeMKzgt3— M A N I (@Mani_Kumar15) November 27, 2020
The singer of the Allu Arjun-Pooja Hege starrer track from Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, Armaan Malik, also reacted with delight and termed it as ‘epic.’
Hahahahah David Warner is Epic!! #ButtaBomma https://t.co/rU8utEMn9T— ARMAAN MALIK (@ArmaanMalik22) November 27, 2020
READ: Ricky Ponting Follows David Warner With Adorable Family Reunion After Long IPL; See Photo
David’s video with his wife, Candy, shot on April 30, had gone viral and has 5 million views on it currently.
Even when his Dream11 IPL team Hyderabad had entered the playoffs, he had danced to the same track with his players at a party.
Meanwhile, there were other highlights about Warner’s appearance in the 1st ODI. One was when he put Australia to a great start with a knock of 69, that played a part as they defeated India by 66 runs. The other was helping Hardik Pandya with his shoelaces when the latter was batting, that was hailed for the display of sportsmanship.
READ: David Warner Turns Into Another Popular South Actor In Funny Instagram Post; Watch Video
READ: Australian Swashbuckling Opener David Warner Puts Country Ahead Of Big Bash League
Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.
RELATED CONTENT
GG vs CK Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Lanka Premier League 2020 game preview
58 mins ago
ICC fines India for slow over-rate in first ODI against Australia
1 hour ago
Jimmy Neesham reacts to cricket fan's meme on Punjab IPL stars' performances on Nov 27
1 hour ago
India vs Australia: Virat Kohli & co docked 20% of match fee for slow over rate in 1st ODI
2 hours ago
Lanka Premier League 2020 GG vs CK live stream in India, pitch and weather report, preview
2 hours ago
Lanka Premier League 2020 KT vs DV live stream in India, pitch and weather report, preview
3 hours ago