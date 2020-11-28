David Warner continues 'Butta Bomma' love on boundary line, singer Armaan Malik reacts

A highlight of the COVID-19 lockdown had been people shooting videos at home. At that time, cricketer David Warner used to make headlines for his dancing videos, not on Australian songs, but on Telugu and Bollywood tracks with his family. One of the songs he grooved to, Butta Bomma, was performed once again by the cricketer, but this time on a cricket field.

David Warner shows off Butta Bomma moves

The incident took place when David Warner was fielding on the boundary in the first One-Day International against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday. As the crowd cheered him on for a Butta Bomma redux, the cricketer obliged. David Warner displayed a few of the steps, without any feet movements, but it was enough for the viewers to exult.

Buttabomma and Warner Never Ending Love Story 😂😂♥️.#AUSvIND @davidwarner31 pic.twitter.com/TjEeMKzgt3 — M A N I (@Mani_Kumar15) November 27, 2020

The singer of the Allu Arjun-Pooja Hege starrer track from Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, Armaan Malik, also reacted with delight and termed it as ‘epic.’

David’s video with his wife, Candy, shot on April 30, had gone viral and has 5 million views on it currently.

Even when his Dream11 IPL team Hyderabad had entered the playoffs, he had danced to the same track with his players at a party.

David Warner shines

Meanwhile, there were other highlights about Warner’s appearance in the 1st ODI. One was when he put Australia to a great start with a knock of 69, that played a part as they defeated India by 66 runs. The other was helping Hardik Pandya with his shoelaces when the latter was batting, that was hailed for the display of sportsmanship.

