Armando Manzanero Passes Away At 85; Musicians And Fans Pay Tribute On Social Media

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has announced that Mexican ballad singer and composer Armando Manzanero passed away at the age of 85, on December 28, 2020 morning in Mexico City, according to Variety. Many musicians and his fans expressed grief over the loss in the world of music on their social media handles. They honoured him by sharing his pictures and videos.

Armando Manzanero passes away at the age of 85

The Society of Authors and Composers of Mexico, for which Armando served as a president, announced on their official Twitter handle. According to Yahoo! Entertainment, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador noting Armando Manzanero's death, described the singer as a 'great composer and the country’s best’.

The CEO of the Recording Academy, Harvey Mason Jr. and Gabriel Abarao Jr., president and the CEO of the Latin Recording Academy, also released their statement upon the hearing of Armando’s death. They called him ‘one of the world’s most prominent and acclaimed Latin music composers’. They expressed their grief over the loss of the world of music.

Many musicians took to their social media handles to honour the singer and the song-writer. Marc Anthony took to his Twitter and wrote, “The maestro Armando Manzanero left us today. A person with a ginormous talent, an admirable man who with his music and songwriting inspired so many of us. In the midst of the sadness for his passing, I’m thankful for the blessing of his musical legacy. Thank you for so much, maestro”.

Hoy nos deja el maestro #ArmandoManzanero. Un talento gigante, hombre admirable que con su música y sus letras fue inspiración para muchos de nosotros. En medio de la tristeza por su partida agradezco la bendición de su legado musical. Gracias por tanto maestro. #LaMusicaNoMuere pic.twitter.com/ooeqwyRvev — Marc Anthony (@MarcAnthony) December 28, 2020

A user wrote, "I deeply regret the departure of Armando Manzanero, an extraordinary composer who only once gives us the life to have. Man of all his life devoted to music". Another one tweeted, "I can't believe it Master! My heart cries for him. We had so many plans to do together. Our legend, our teacher, our beloved friend. God receive him in heaven. Thank you for your music and for so much love. Don Armando Manzanero. D.E.P."

Lamento profundamente la partida del Armando Manzanero, extraordinario compositor que solo una vez nos regala la vida de tener. Hombre de toda su vida entregado a la música 🙏🏻😢✝️ — Julio_Preciado_ (@Julio_Preciado_) December 28, 2020

¡No lo puedo creer Maestro! Mi corazón le llora. Teníamos tantos planes por hacer juntos. Nuestra leyenda, nuestro maestro, nuestro adorado amigo. Dios lo reciba en el cielo. Gracias por su música y por tanto amor. Don Armando Manzanero. D.E.P. pic.twitter.com/iMyzCBtrdj — Carlos Rivera (@_CarlosRivera) December 28, 2020

Maluma shared a video on Instagram and captioned it as ‘I’ll keep this memory forever. Today, one of my biggest inspirations died. Sending greetings to his family members. I’m with you from afar”. Paulina Rubio too uploaded a video and wrote, “One of Mexico and of the world’s greatest. Your passing hurts us. We’re blessed to have your music. Sending a big hug to his family”.

Armando Manzanero's songs and other details

Armando was previously hospitalised as he tested positive for coronavirus on December 17 and was intubated five days later. His manager Laura Blum told the Associated Press that he died following difficulties with a kidney problem. He was best known for composing hundreds of songs, many of which were translated to English languages, such as Somos Novios, recorded in English as It’s Impossible by Perry Como and Elvis Presley which became a 1970’s hit.

The prolific singer wrote more than 400 songs throughout his six-decade career and many songs. Armando was honoured with Billboard’s Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2020 Billboard Latin Music Awards, where he also performed a few of his songs with Luis Fonsi, Joy, Palo Alboran, Jesus Navarro and Joy Huerta. He also bagged a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Grammys in the year 2014.

Image Source: A still from Billboard Awards 2020

