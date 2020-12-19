Jimin Is Hopeful For A Grammys 2021 Win, Says 'it Validates Their Worthiness As Artists'

The South Korean band BTS is at the top of their game as they have been nominated for the Grammys 2021 as well as their album Be is the first album to produce more than one top 10 hits In the U.S. BTS has been gaining fame and acknowledgement worldwide for their Dynamite song and their new album Be has again put the spotlight on the group. Read on to know about BTS band member Jimin who is hopeful for winning a Grammy in the upcoming year.

Jimin thinks BTS could win at Grammys 2021

According to a report by Pinkvilla, the BTS band members, in an interview with Vanity Fair talked about their songs and how they have been nominated for the Grammy Awards next year. BTS member Jungkook spoke out how the words 'BTS' and 'Dynamite' stood out for him in the nominations list, to which Jimin laughed and stated that in the nominations list, their band is right in the middle, which is why he thinks they could actually win. When a shocked J-Hope asked Jimin if he thinks they can win, ChimChim responded positively.

Hobi chipped in and mentioned that since they have come this far, there is no way they can't be ambitious to which Jimin added that what's different about this is that it validates their worthiness as artists. He also spoke about the fact that when people look at them, they may not know what country the band is from, and even within that country, people may not know about which rural town they belong to but here they are, performing on the highest stage and in the running to win an award.

Dynamite Song

According to Billboard chart, BTS has managed to attain the number 1 position in Billboard Hot 100 with three songs in the last three months, first being Dynamite that released in August and dominated the chart at 1 consecutively for two weeks, slipped to number two in the third week only to come back at number one at the fourth week again.

BTS collaborated with Jawsh 685 and Jason Derulo's Savage Love remix which also was at number one and the third being Life Goes On. The Be album is a majorly Korean language release but does feature the group’s first all-English song, Dynamite. The song marked the band's first No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart dated back in September. It also recently garnered the group its first Grammy Award nomination, for best pop duo/group performance.

