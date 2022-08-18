Recently, an Indian teacher, named Siddhartha Misra, threatened a student for being a fan of BTS, but now the former has issued an apology and said that there is 'no reason to defame' the group. Taking to his Instagram handle on Thursday, the teacher uploaded a clip in which he could be heard praising the South Korean pop band for its hard work.

In the clip, the teacher can be heard saying, "I'm sorry, I take my words back." He continued by saying that the student should also be aware of how hard teachers work to provide their whole attention in class and effectively instruct the kids. Further praising BTS, he mentioned, "I respect music. BTS is very good. They have put a lot of hard work in their field, in their industry. So, there is no reason to defame them. And I want all you guys to work hard to achieve your targets to clear JEE, NEET, and reach that level where BTS is in their field."

Watch the apology video here:

ARMYs react as Indian teacher apologises for 'defaming' BTS

BTS' fans, known as ARMY, were quick to react, as evident from the micro-blogging site. A Twitter user wrote, "The target audience of Physics Wallah comprises *mostly* of young teenage boys and girls who grow up in homophobic environments, so their teachers trashing on BTS unnecessarily shouldn't come off as a surprise since it only benefits their business model lol". Another user tweeted, "This is so shameful. A teacher cyberbullying a student just for liking Bts? Apologize for such homophobic behaviour @PhysicswallahAP. This is not acceptable. (sic)"

The target audience of Physics Wallah comprises *mostly* of young teenage boys and girls who grow up in homophobic environment, so their teachers trashing on BTS unnecessarily shouldn't come off as a surprise since it only benefits their business model lol — tanya (@ch3rryw8n3) August 16, 2022

This is so shameful. A teacher cyber bullying a student just for liking Bts? Apologize for such homophobic behavior @PhysicswallahAP. This is not acceptable. pic.twitter.com/Ckm1qwwQHs — 𝚆𝚒𝚗𝚝𝚎𝚛𝚂𝚗𝚘𝚠⁷ ❆ (@GlitterMoonVts) August 15, 2022

Why did the teacher apologise?

It all began when an instructor Siddhartha Misra was conducting a live class on mathematics for the website Physicswallah. When a female student brought up BTS ARMY in class, Misra became enraged and decided to teach her a lesson. After using several foul words, he turned his ire on the K-pop group and made some rather repulsive comments about the septet. Though the clip was soon taken down, it got circulated within no time by the ARMY, who do not tolerate any insult to their favourite boyband. Watch the video here:

@PhysicswallahAP what was that" lipstick laga ka gaana gata ha " he is sense or not we #ARMY fandom of BTS don't tollrate this trash is he is here to teach your students or give her trash knowledge to students is he don't know the re of India all people are equal pic.twitter.com/j0Jf2QAMPW — ⁷My Precious_Jungkook🐳 🦋 BTS PR⟬⟭⟬⟭F 🦋 🇮🇳 (@Jeonjk124) August 15, 2022

(Image: @bts.bighitofficial/Instagram)