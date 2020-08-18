Asha Bhosle Mourns The Loss Of Pandit Jasraj, Says 'Sangeet Ka Sooraj Doob Gaya'

Padma Vibhushan Pandit Jasraj passed away on August 17 at the age of 90. His daughter Durga Jasraj confirmed the news to PTI. Later, a statement released by the family revealed that he passed away due to a cardiac arrest and was in New Jersey, USA, at the time of his death. Many prominent celebrities mourned the loss of the musical maestro. Singer Asha Bhosle also mourned his demise and recalled fond memories of him.

Asha Bhosle mourns the loss of Pandit Jasraj

Mourning Pandit Jasraj's demise, Asha Bhosle said, "I am deeply saddened by the unfortunate demise of Pandit Jasraj Ji... I have lost someone who was extremely fond of me, I have lost a big brother indeed!". She further said, "Sangeet ka sooraj doob gaya! He was a vocalist par excellence and I knew him for so long... even before his marriage to V Shantaram's daughter". She also recalled how he always praised her and said to her 'I will teach you how to sing'.

The singer then recalled the time she went to his music school in America and said, "Back in the day, when I had visited his classical school in the US, where he used to teach music to so many aspiring talents, I remember how I had wanted to enroll myself into his school because he was that good!". She added, "On that same trip, we'd gone out for dinner, and Jasraj ji, who was a staunch vegetarian, kept requesting me to also turn vegetarian for health reasons". Asha Bhosle further said that she will always remember the childlike demeanour of Pandit Jasraj and added, "May his soul rest in peace".

Pandit Jasraj was a recipient of the Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and the Padma Shri. The musician belonged to the Mewati Gharana and enjoyed a successful music career spanning over 80 years. Recalling his first concert in 1952 for Nepal King Tribhuwan Bir Bikram Shah, in an earlier interview with PTI Pandit Jasraj said, "The king told his men to announce that he has awarded me 5,000 gold coins. I was shocked, I couldn't believe it. I was sweating and I almost fainted, I was maybe 22-year-old then".

An official statement released by Pandit Jasraj's family reads, "With profound grief, we inform, that Sangeet Martand Pandit Jasraj Ji breathed his last this morning at 5:15 am EST due to a cardiac arrest, at home in New Jersey, USA.

May Lord Krishna welcome him lovingly through the doors of heaven, where Pandit Ji will now sing Om Namo Bhagwate Vasudevaya exclusively just for his beloved Lord. We pray that his soul rests in eternal musical peace.

Thank you for your thoughts and prayers.

Pandit Jasraj Ji's family, and the students of Mewati Gharana.

Bapuji, Jai Ho…".

