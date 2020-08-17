Pandit Jasraj's Family Issues Statement: 'May His Soul Rest In Eternal Musical Peace'

Indian classical music doyen Pandit Jasraj died on Monday following a cardiac arrest at his home in New Jersey, his daughter Durga Jasraj said. He was 90. The classical vocalist, who infused life into the most complex ragas and held audiences spellbound with his craft, leaves behind a storied legacy spanning more than eight decades.

He is survived by his wife Madura, son Shaarang Dev Pandit and daughter Durga Jasraj, both musicians.

Family Statement On Pandit Jasraj

With profound grief, we inform, that Sangeet Martand Pandit Jasraj ji breathed his last this morning at 5:15 am EST due to a cardiac arrest, at home in New Jersey, USA. May Lord Krishna welcome him lovingly through the doors of heaven, where Pandit ji will now sing Om Namo Bhagwate Vasudevaya exclusively just for his beloved Lord. We pray that his soul rests in eternal musical peace. Thank you for your thoughts and prayers.

Pandit Jasraj Ji's family, and the students of Mewati Gharana. Bapuji, Jai Ho…

Pandit Jasraj, who belonged to the Mewati Gharana and was one of India's greatest music legends, was in the US when the coronavirus-led lockdown happened and decided to stay back in that country.

President Kovind, PM Modi mourn legendary singer Pandit Jasraj's demise, pay condolences

Demonstrating his ability to adapt with the times, his last performance was in April this year. He sang on Hanuman Jayanti for the Sankat Mochan Hanuman temple in Varanasi through Facebook Live.

Pandit Jasraj was awarded the Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and the Padma Shri. Music composer A R Rahman also paid tribute to the great vocalist. "RIP PanditJasraj Indian classical music has lost one of its shining stars," he tweeted.

Pandit Jasraj's last Bollywood song was in 2008 for Vikram Bhatt's horror movie 1920. The song, titled Vaada tumse hai vaada, was composed by Adnan Sami. His rendition of raga Ahir Bhairav was also used by filmmaker Ang Lee in his Hollywood movie Life of Pi.

(with PTI inputs)

