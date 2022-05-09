Ashley Judd Pays Emotional Tribute To Late Mother Naomi Judd; 'She Was Much More Than Mom'

The bond between a mom and her child is something that is cherished for eternity and it cannot be described in words. To honour the sacrifices, contributions, and love of a mother, the entire world celebrated mother's day on 8 May 2022.

People all across the globe celebrated the day by dedicating heartwarming messages to their mothers. Ashley Judd, the daughter of late singer Naomi Judd penned an emotional tribute to her mother marking her first mother's day without her.

Ashley Judd pays an emotional tribute to her mother Naomi Judd

The pain of losing one's parents can never be healed. It's just been a week since Naomi Judd died. While her demise came as a big shock for her family members and well-wishers, Ashley Judd, who is still healing from the loss of her beloved mother, paid an emotional tribute to her.

Ashely Judd penned an emotional op-ed for USA TODAY in which she not only talked about women's rights and the value of motherhood but also paid a tribute to her mother. Ashley started her essay with the lines, "This Sunday is abruptly, shockingly, my first Mother's Day without my mamma." She further wrote stated,

"It wasn't supposed to be this way," Ashley continued. "I was supposed to visit her on Sunday, to give her a box of old-fashioned candy, our family tradition. We were supposed to have sweet delight in each other's easy presence. Instead, I am unmoored. But my heart is not empty. It is replete with gratitude for what she left behind. Her nurture and tenderness, her music and memory."

Moreover, the singer's daughter also confirmed that they lost their mother due to mental illness. She said the root of Naomi's mental illness stemmed from "wounds she carried from a lifetime of injustices that started when she was a girl." Ashley went on and explained Naomi's "motherhood happened to her without her consent" and that "she experienced an unintended pregnancy at age 17, and that led her down a road familiar to so many adolescent mothers, including poverty and gender-based violence."

Further honouring her mom, Ashley wrote,

"This Mother’s Day, I choose to honor my mama for the person she was, a mother and so much more. And I ask you to honor your own mother, if you are lucky enough to have her. Honor her for more than her labor and sacrifice. Honor her for her talents and dreams. Honor her by demanding a world where motherhood, everywhere, is safe, healthy – and chosen."

For the unversed, Naomi Judd, who crooned hits as part of the singing duo The Judds with her daughter Wynonna, breathed her last on April 30, 2022. Naomi's daughter Ashley Judd took to social media to confirm the news.

Image: AP