Asia Artist Awards 2021: BTS Takes Home 'Song Of The Year' For 'Butter'

The South Korean boyband BTS is known for taking over every award show as they recently won the biggest award at the hotly buzzed Asia Artist Awards for the year 2021. Currently stationed in the USA, the band is currently performing at their first in-person Permission to Dance on Stage concert in over two years in Los Angeles. Check out how their fans, affectionately known as ARMY, reacted to the band bagging the prestigious AAA award.

BTS wins 2021 Asia Artist Award for 'Butter'

The list of the winners of the hotly buzzed 2021 Asia Artist Awards is out with several Kpop groups such as NCT 127, Stray Kids, SEVENTEEN, aespa and more taking home big awards for their performances this year. Touted as one of the biggest boybands in the world, BTS took home the 'Daesang' i.e Song of the Year award for their Summer smash hit Butter.

Although the group could not attend the ceremony due to their conflicting schedules, they made sure to send a sweet video message to ARMY. The video message was shared on Twitter by fans where the band appeared in all white stage costumes and greeted the ARMY. A Twitter handle, dedicated to translating BTS' songs and interviews into English, shared the video with the translation,

''Congratulations on hosting the 2021 AAA! We, BTS, got the Song of the Year award.. it's truly an honour that Butter was chosen as the best song among the countless songs that were released this year.''

ASIA ARTIST AWARD – SONG OF THE YEAR 'BUTTER'



🐨 Congratulations on hosting the 2021 AAA! We, BTS, got the Song of the Year award.. it's truly an honor that Butter was chosen as the best song among the countless songs that were released this year.

+

pic.twitter.com/TygJzW4uwj — Sel⁷ (@BTStranslation_) December 2, 2021

congrats and I love you so much — Stephanie Marie (@Stephan10922839) December 2, 2021

Released on May 21, 2021, the track features a disco-pop, dance-pop, and EDM vibe which was enjoyed across the world. The song also topped Billboard's Global 200 chart with over 630 million views on YouTube.

ARMY's reaction to BTS' win

Ardent fans of the band could not contain their happiness as many took to their Twitter handle to shower the band with praises and celebrate the win. One user wrote, ''A well-deserved win, very proud of you from deep within my heart.'' Several fans urged the fandom to start casting votes for the band for the upcoming Mnet Asian Music Awards which is set to stream online on December 11.

The band is nominated for the MAMA award in the categories like Artist of the Year, Song of the Year, Worldwide Fans' Choice award, Best Male Group and Best Dance Performance Male Group.

Image: Twitter/@nessapjm