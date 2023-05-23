Australian Singer Guy Sebastian Meets PM Modi In Sydney, Calls It An Incredible Honour

Australian singer Guy Sebastian recently met Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was in Sydney as a part of his 3-nation tour. The vocalist called the meeting an “incredible honour” and expressed his gratitude to the PM for being “warm and kind.” He also said how PM Modi showed him the viral Naatu Naatu song.

In an interaction with ANI, Sebastian said, "It is an incredible honour to meet his excellency. We talked about a whole bunch of things. He was so warm and kind and listened to everything with such respect. We talked about music and he showed me a song which has gone viral, called Naatu Naatu. So, it's something that I am going to go and learn. We talked about my mother who is from Kanpur."

#WATCH | Australian singer Guy Sebastian sings a few lines from his song 'Standing With You'.



He met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Sydney today. pic.twitter.com/GIaYl0cD6J — ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2023

PM Modi also shared a picture with the singer on his Twitter handle and wrote, "Guy Sebastian is a remarkable singer and has unparalleled passion towards music. In addition, he is passionate about social service as well. I was glad to have interacted with him today. @GuySebastian.”

Guy Sebastian is a remarkable singer and has unparalleled passion towards music. In addition, he is passionate about social service as well. I was glad to have interacted with him today. @GuySebastian https://t.co/b3ZRfS3Fwx pic.twitter.com/mx7B6krQF6 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 23, 2023

More about Guy Sebastian

Apart from being a singer, Guy Sebastian also served as a judge on Australia's The X Factor from 2010 to 2012. Along with other well-known American performers, Sebastian has also collaborated with Brian McKnight, Robin Thicke, Steve Cropper, John Mayer, Jordin Sparks, Eve and Lupe Fiasco. His songs got a lot of attention and he was nominated for 34 ARIA Awards and won seven of them, including Best Pop Release and Best Live Act.

In addition to Sebastian, Prime Minister Modi also interacted with notable Australian public personalities who work in a variety of sectors, including science, artificial intelligence, social work, art, and music, and he urged them to contribute towards enhancing the ties between India and Australia. Nobel laureate Brian Paul Schmidt, "toilet warrior" Mark Balla, artist Danielle Mate and famous chef and restaurateur Sarah Todd were among the well-known public personality PM Modi had meetings with.