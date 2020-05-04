Steve Smith Trolled By Guy Sebastian After Completing Half-marathon For The First Time

As David Warner's fan following has been increasing day-by-day thanks to his TikTok videos, his teammate Steve Smith has been less active on it. Recently, the former Australian skipper posted a video on Instagram in which he shared some batting tips with young cricketers to improve their hand-eye coordination. On Monday though, Steve Smith shared a post on Instagram talking about running a half marathon successfully amidst the coronavirus in Australia.

Also Read: Steve Smith Makes Fun Of His 'awful' Bead On Rajasthan Royals Podcast With Ish Sodhi

Coronavirus Australia: Steve Smith runs half marathon

In the latest Instagram post, Steve Smith spoke about attempting his first half marathon on Sunday. He wrote that he never ran more than 12 kms before and he knew that running the half marathon would be a grind. He further mentioned that he was proud to have completed marathon although getting out of bed in the morning was tough. He also shared an image of his running distance as well as the time he took to complete the distance. Here is Steve Smith's latest tweet -

Also Read: Steve Smith Hones His Hand-eye Coordination With Little Bit Of 'isobatting' Amid Lockdown

Coronavirus Australia: Guy Sebastian trolls Steve Smith

Australian singer and songwriter Guy Sebastian, who is a popular figure in the world of entertainment, recently trolled the former skipper over his social media post. Guy Sebastian, in his message to Steve Smith, said that he has got sexy legs and he doesn’t have to keep throwing it in everyone's face. Here is Guy Sebastian's reply -

Also Read: Steve Smith Joins Gautam Gambhir, CSK In Recently Trolling Kevin Pietersen And Here Is How

Coronavirus Australia: Steve Smith eyes IPL glory with Rajasthan Royals on resumption

Steve Smith is currently enjoying his time with family amidst the Coronavirus Australi situation, but things would have been different had the cricket season been currently underway. Steve Smith was scheduled to lead Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2020 after Ajinkya Rahane was traded to Delhi Capitals, but the season was postponed due to coronavirus.

Also Read Steve Smith Scores Maiden IPL Ton On Apr 29, 2016 Vs Gujarat Lions; Watch Video

The IPL 2020 season was scheduled to get underway from March 29 before it was postponed to April 15 due to the India lockdown. The tournament was recently postponed until further notice after the extension of lockdown by the Indian government. Smith has 2022 IPL runs in 81 matches with a high score of 101.

(IMAGE: STEVE SMITH/ INSTAGRAM)