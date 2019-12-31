Sunidhi Chauhan's List Of Awards For Her Contribution In Bollywood

Singer Sunidhi Chauhan has gained recognition for singing a number of well-received songs like Dhoom Machale and Sheila Ki Jawani amongst others. She made her debut in the industry with the film Shastra in the year 1886. She also won singing reality shows like Meri Awaz Suno. She has also judged a number of reality shows like India Idol and The Voice. Here are the achievements of the singer when it comes to awards in different categories.

Awards won by singer Sunidhi Chauhan

2000-2005

Sunidhi Chauhan left an impact with the first few songs itself. The singer was nominated for a Filmfare Award in the year 2000 for the song Ruki Ruki. In 2001, she was nominated again for her work mainly in the film Fiza and Mission Kashmir. She was nominated for a number of films and songs around that time. In the year 2005, she worked in the films, Chameli and Dhoom. Her work got her wars like Global Indian Film Award, International, Indian Film Academy Award, Screen Award, and Zee Cine award. By this time, Sunidhi Chauhan was a well-known name.

2006-2011

In the year 2007, Sunidhi Chauhan sang a number of songs like Beedi Jalaile and Fanaa. Her work in these films got her the awards like Annual Central European Bollywood Award, International Indian Film Academy Award, Screen Award, and Zee Cine Award. In 2010, her famous song Sheila Ki Jawani was released. She won awards like Big Star Entertainment Award, Star Guild Award, Global Indian Music Award and Filmfare Award. She also won the Mirchi Music Award for the song Ishq Sufiyana from The Dirty Picture.

2012-2016

In the year 2012, Sunidhi Chauhan won the Bhaskar Bollywood Award for the song Aa Zara from Murder 2. In 2013, she won the Tarang Housefull Awards for best female playback singer. She also won the PTC Punjab Film Awards. In 2015, she won another PTC Punjabi award for Best Playback Singer female.

2017-2019

In the year 2019, Sunidhi Chauhan was nominated for her work in films like Raazi and October. She was nominated for a number of film awards like Filmfare and International Indian Film Academy Awards. The songs Ae Watan and Manwaa were loved by the listeners across the nation.

