Mohit Chauhan And Sunidhi Chauhan Hit Duets You Must Add To Your Playlist

Sunidhi Chauhan and Mohit Chauhan both are very famous and one of the most loved and listened to singers in Bollywood. Sunidhi Chauhan started her career in 1996 while Mohit Chauhan started his career in singing in 2002. Mohit Chauhan, in fact, initiated his career with Sunidhi Chauhan and made his debut with Sandesh Sandilya composition, "Pehli Nazar Me Dari Thi" from the movie Road. Apart from playback singing, Sunidhi Chauhan has also appeared as a judge on several TV reality shows. She has also appeared in some music videos. Mohit Chauhan and Sunidhi Chauhan have also sung for many advertisements jingles. Both these singers are great talented personalities and here are some of their duet songs that one must listen to-

Have a look at these duet songs of Sunidhi Chauhan and Mohit Chauhan

Pehli Nazar Mein

This song is one of the most popular songs among the super hits. Pehli Nazar Mein's song is from the film Road and is a famous duet song of the great singers Sunidhi Chauhan and Mohit Chauhan. Sandesh Shandiliya composed this song and the lyrics are penned by writer Makrand Deshpande. This song was released in the year 2002.

Tere Mere Beech Mein

This song is from the movie Shuddh Desi Romance in which Sushant Singh Rajput and Parineeti Chopra were the lead. The song was composed by the famous duo Sachin-Jigar. The lyrics of the song were given by Jaideep Sahni. This Sunidhi Chauhan and Mohit Chauhan song was released in 2013 and was a hit amongst the youngsters.

Tere Faasle

This song is from the movie Aa Gaye Munde U.K De which was released in the year 2014. It was a Punjabi duet sung by Sunidhi Chauhan and Mohit Chuhan. It was composed by Jatinder Shah and the lyrics were written by Kumaar.

Apna Bombay Talkies

This song was from the movie Bombay Talkies and sung by many popular singers together. Along with Mohit Chauhan and Sunidhi Chauhan, there were also Udit Nayaran, Alka Yagnik, Kumar Sanu, Abhijeet, S. P. Balasubrahmanyam, and many more other popular singers who gave vocals to this song. This song was composed by Amit Trivedi and written by Swanand Kirkire.

