B Praak: Here Are The Best Punjabi Songs By The Singer

Punjabi sensation B Praak is a remarkable singer and music director in this industry. Besides his incredible composition, the singer mesmerises the audience with his intensity, depth of vocals and the right notes. B Praak has gifted us with some of the most heart touching tracks that we could never get bored of. Recently, he has collaborated with Akshay Kumar for a song titled Filhall. Besides that, we have listed down some of his best songs of all times.

1. Mann Bharrya

B Praak and the lyricist Jaani’s Mann Bharrya hit a chord with the audience. The singer garnered immense appreciation and deserving fame for this sad melody. Featuring actor Himanshi Khurana, Mann Bharrya was a heart-touching soulful track that will make you highly emotional with its heart-wrenching video.

2. Masstaani

Released in 2018, this mesmerising number is considered to be B Praak’s best work to now. Showcasing the pain caused by betrayal and the deep sensations of love, Masstaani is a relatable track for those who have suffered from heartbreak at least once in their life. This gem of a song has a hidden moral telling how you should not resort to revenge and let it go at the same time.

3. Kaun Hoyega

This song is a part of the Punjabi romantic drama movie Qismat. Crooned by B Praak and Divya Bhatt, this emotional track tends to leave the audience in tears with its sentimental moments in the video song. With lyrics featuring the thick and thin in the lives of Shiv and Tani, Kaun Hoyega showcases how true love cannot be torn even after major clashes, conflicts and differences. Presenting Ammy Virk and Shargun Mehta as on-screen lovers, this song will bring your pain hidden deep within.

