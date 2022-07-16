'Baby One More Time': Britney Spears Shares New Version Of Her Debut Single; Watch

On July 15, American singer and songwriter Britney Spears shared a clip of a fresh version of her debut single Baby One More Time. The 40-year-old star shot the same on her phone while doing laundry. Written by Max Martin, the song was bankrolled by Martin and Rami. Released on September 28, 1998, by Jive Records, the song became a worldwide hit, topping the charts in at least 22 countries, including the UK. The song is one of the best-selling singles of all time, with over ten million copies sold.

Britney Spears sings her debut single Baby One More Time

Taking to her Instagram handle on Friday, Britney Spears shared a video which is an all-new version of her debut single Baby One More Time. Along with sharing the video, the Criminal hitmaker also penned a long yet heartfelt note in which she said that she had been asking for an alternate version of Baby One More Time 14 years since the release of the original music video.

The note read, "This is me yesterday doing laundry and separating clothes… I haven’t shared my voice in an extremely long time … maybe too long … and here’s me playing at my house with a different version of “Baby” … the WORD as in WORDS … Show me how you want it to be … tell me baby 'cause I need to know … give me a f*****g sign … HIT ME BABY ONE MORE TIME !!! Well, I have asked for what I wanted for 14 years … a different version of “Baby” but have the producers actually work for me and put it together … a start … but as the TEAM said NO and serves me with 4 girls, my sister included, doing a 5-minute version of 4 remixed songs to a T not even having to give effort or dance … just shot it beautifully and the sound was NEW !!!"

Sharing her frustration, she further added, "They ruined it for me, embarrassed me and made me feel like absolutely nothing!!! The truth is a fu****g bitch !!! I share this because I am aware of my love and passion to sing … and my own family made a fool of me … I’m not going to be a victim !!! HIT ME BABY ONE MORE TIME ??? I’m sure you advanced musicians think it’s horrible or bad … well WHEN I’M BAD, I’M BETTER Pssss you say go do it NOW after 14 years of asking and telling… I worked my a*s off then I was locked up in one place … It’s too late…"

Spears got married to beau Sam Asghari in June

Britney Spears recently garnered headlines after she tied the knot in a dreamy ceremony with her longtime beau Sam Asghari on June 9, 2022. Taking to her Instagram account, Spears shared glimpses of her big day via a video, thereby stating, "Fairytales are real."

Image: Instagram/@britneyspears