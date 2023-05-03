Backstreet Boys India Tour: From 'I Want It That Way' To 'Drowning', Songs To Expect

Backstreet Boys will be performing in India this week after 13 long years and it will be a part of their DNA World Tour. The band last performed in India back in 2010. The band from the 90s will be performing in Mumbai's Jio Garden on May 4 (tomorrow) and in Gurugram's Airia Mall on May 5. Backstreet Boys have been touring across locations for the past five years.

This year, Backstreet Boys will also celebrate their 30th anniversary as a band. They made their debut back in 1993. Indians fans, who are in for a visual treat and will be attending their concert must be aware of a few things. The gates of the concert will open at 6 PM while the concert is scheduled for 7.30 PM. The duration of the band's performance would be 2 hours and their set will comprise 33 songs.

Songs to expect during the Backstreet Boys concert

The DNA World Tour will be a visual spectacle for the fans and this is by far their biggest tour in years. The 33-song set will include their classic hits together and as individuals too. As every member will have a chance to perform their personal tracks, fans can expect songs like Nobody Else, Chateau, The Way It Was, and Passionate, among others.

Backstreet Boys will also perform on I Want It That Way as it was their classic hit. Other songs may include Shape of My Heart, Drowning, Breathe, Everybody (Backstreet's Back), As Long As You Love Me, All I Have to Give, Larger Than Life, and more. Some of their other hit songs that fans may hear during their concert are Incomplete, Never Gone, I'll Never Break Your Heart, DNA, Inconsolable, The Perfect Fan, Just Want You To Know, Quit Playing Games (With My Heart), and others. Fans are advised to buy their tickets soon as they are on the verge of getting sold out.