Badshah Has The Best Reaction To Wedding Rumours With Girlfriend Isha Rikhi

Rapper Badshah has denied rumours regarding his wedding with girlfriend Isha Rikhi. The reports of Badshah's marriage had been doing the rounds via several news reports, which caused a stir on social media as well. The rapper took to Instagram to squash the rumours.

Badshah said on his Instagram story, that he respects media outlets but the rumours about his alleged wedding are “super lame.” He fully denied the wedding rumours, and added that whoever is reporting such news about him needs to have “better masala.” According to the rumours, Badshah was slated to marry his girlfriend Isha Rikhi in Mumbai. "Dear media, I respect you, but this is super lame," said Badshah. He added, "I'm not getting married. Whoever's feeding you this bullshit needs to find better masala."

Badshah’s relationship with Isha Rikhi

The Paagal singer has been dating actor Isha Rikhi for a long while. However, neither party have comforted or denied their relationship. Badshah is known to keep his personal life separate from his professional front and scarcely gives away any details.

Badshah is said to still be married to Jasmine Masih. While reports of their separation made waves on social media, neither party commented to confirm or deny them. Jasmine and Badshah married each other in 2012 and later had their daughter Jessemy Grace Masih Singh.

Badshah on the work front

Badshah is currently slated to collaborate with actor Illeana D’Cruz for Sab Ghazab, an upcoming single from him. The single is set to be released on April 12, 2023. The rapper has millions of followers, given his popular hits Garmi, DJ Wale Babu, Lets Naacho, Bad Boy and Paagal.