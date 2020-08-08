Badshah releases statement after being questioned by Mumbai Police in fake followers scam

Singer-Rapper Badshah released a statement after appearing for questioning before the Mumbai Police in the fake followers racket. The singer-rapper claimed that he had aided the officials in the investigation by co-operating and carrying out ‘due diligence’. He revealed that he ‘categorically’ denied all the allegations levelled against him and that he never got involved in ‘such practices’.

Badshah releases statement on fake followers scam

Badshah stated that he had spoken to Mumbai Police following the summons. The Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai artist added that the investigation procedure was being executed in accordance with the law and that he has ‘complete faith’ in the investigating authorities. He also conveyed his gratitude to those who ‘conveyed their concern’, by stating that ‘it means a lot.’

Badshah was snapped arriving at the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) in Mumbai on Friday. As per PTI, he was questioned for over nine hours. The racket deals with creating and selling fake social media followers and likes, officials were quoted as saying by the agency.

Mumbai: Rapper Badshah arrives at Crime Branch for questioning in fake followers racket case. https://t.co/UFZDDgTv1n pic.twitter.com/lYMka18DBf — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2020

As per PTI, the authorities stumbled upon the racket when singer Bhoomi Trivedi had complained to the police about a fake profile in her name. Statements of close to 20 persons have been recorded and 54 cyber firms that were involved in the racket are under the scanner. Officials stated that it was a serious issue because these fake followers could also be used to spread false information.

Cricket commentator & VJ Gaurav Kapur and RJ Roshan Abbas too had been summoned in the case.

"Mumbai Police SIT has verified 25 people till now. A few of them have recorded their statements as witnesses in this case as of now," Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Nandkumar Thakur, Crime Branch was quoted as saying on July 29.

"Police will not disclose the names of people under investigation as this may hamper the probe," he said. "Most of the people who are identified or whose statements are recorded are people who are in the social media business," DCP Thakur had said then.

