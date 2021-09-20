Bappi Lahiri Slams Rumours Of Losing His Voice; Calls It ‘False Reporting'

Bollywood singer and composer Bappi Lahiri, recently, took to his official Instagram handle and shared a health update. This comes after several rumours revolving around his ill-health took over the internet. There were speculations that the 68-year-old singer has lost his voice.

In his latest post, Bappi Lahiri has denied these reports. He said he is "disheartened" after hearing the rumours and is "doing well." Take a look.

Bappi Lahiri on rumours of losing his voice

Taking to the photo-sharing site, veteran singer Bappi Lahiri addressed the false reports claiming that he has lost his voice. His note read, "Disheartening to learn about certain media outlets putting out false reports about me and my health. With the blessings of my fans and well wishers, I am doing well - Bappida."

The Insta post also carried a hashtag saying, "#falsereporting." The post immediately grabbed the eyeballs of not only his fans and followers who prayed for his good health but also playback singer Shaan. The Chand Sifarish singer slammed all those who spread false information and penned, "It’s really sickening .. #falsereporting .. don’t know what they gain from this .. just creating panic and confusion."

Earlier in the month of April, the Disco Dancer singer Lahiri had tested positive for COVID. He was admitted to Breach Candy hospital in Mumbai. A report by the news outlet, Mid Day claimed that the singer is still plagued with health issues. The report read that Bappida has been confined to a wheelchair, and a lift has been installed at his Juhu bungalow for his easy mobility.

The report also suggested that visitors who met the veteran singer after his discharge from the hospital found him 'uncharacteristically low.' The report stated that the news left many people wondering whether he will be able to 'return to singing.'

Meanwhile, for the unversed, Lahiri, who is considered amongst one of the popular singers of the late 1970-80s era, has lent his voice to hit songs from the Bollywood films like Chalte Chalte, Disco Dancer, Sharaabi, and many more. The singer's latest Bollywood song was from Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Baaghi 3. He sang a track titled Bhankas for the film.

Image: Instagram/BappiLahiri